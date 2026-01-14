Bhopal News: Sharp Maanjha Threads Pose Serious Risk During Kite Season | Deposit Photos

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the kite-flying season approaches on Makar Sankranti, concerns over so-called ‘Chinese killer string’ of maanjha have resurfaced following a recent death in Indore. Police are on high alert and patrolling vulnerable spots to prevent untoward incidents.

An investigation at local kite shops revealed that not only the so-called Chinese variety, but nearly all types of maanjha, can injure commuters and even be fatal.

Traders claimed no maanjha is imported from China. All varieties are manufactured within India, usually supplied from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Mumbai, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Kite strings vary in strength. While some are cotton-based and relatively harmless, others are extremely strong and potentially lethal. High-strength maanjha can cost up to Rs 1,200 per reel or more.

On-the-spot checks found several locally sold maanjhas, when tested by hand, sharp and strong enough to cause serious injuries. Traders admitted Indian-made strings can be as dangerous as ‘Chinese maanjha,’ especially if they contact a moving motorcycle rider.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a kite trader from Budhwara in the old city said traditional maanjha made using old techniques cause little harm. Problems arise with newer methods where nylon threads are used instead of cotton, posing significant threats.

What is ‘Chinese maanjha’

Often called plastic maanjha, this string is made from nylon mixed with metallic powder, giving it a plastic-like look and high elasticity. It stretches without breaking and is coated with glass particles or iron powder, creating a sharp edge capable of deep cuts or fatal injuries.

Police clampdown

After the Indore death linked to Chinese maanjha, Bhopal police intensified enforcement. Over two days, three traders at Ayodhya Nagar and Misrod faced action for selling banned strings. A minor was also caught flying a kite with Chinese maanjha in Piplani.

Patrolling in high-risk zones

Police increased patrolling in open grounds near roads and flyovers, areas prone to accidents involving fast-moving vehicles and sharp kite strings. Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said teams are strictly monitoring sale and use, and action will be taken against violators.