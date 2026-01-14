 Makar Sankranti 2026: Here's How You Can Balance Your Planets With Simple Donations
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMakar Sankranti 2026: Here's How You Can Balance Your Planets With Simple Donations

Makar Sankranti 2026: Here's How You Can Balance Your Planets With Simple Donations

Makar Sankranti is seen as a powerful day for charity, especially as it coincides with Ekadashi this year. People are discussing food rules, khichdi donation, and muhurat timings. Astrology links the day with positive planetary balance, making daan meaningful. Families are turning to elders and traditions for guidance.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 09:56 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Makar Sankranti is known as one of the most important days for charity (daan) in the Hindu calendar.

It is widely believed that donating on Sankranti helps wash away past mistakes and fills life with peace, good luck, and positive energy.

Many people believe that even if they were unable to donate throughout the year, daan on Makar Sankranti balances everything. That is why temples, streets, and community places see people offering food, clothes, and essentials to the needy on this day.

What Happens According To Astrology?

FPJ Shorts
Good News For Mumbaikars! AC Local Trains To Finally Roll Out On Harbour Line From January 26, Bringing Long-Awaited Relief To Commuters
Good News For Mumbaikars! AC Local Trains To Finally Roll Out On Harbour Line From January 26, Bringing Long-Awaited Relief To Commuters
Disha Patani & Talwiinder Avoid Posing Together At Nupur Sanon's Mumbai Reception Amid Dating Rumours, Yet Exit In Same Car—WATCH
Disha Patani & Talwiinder Avoid Posing Together At Nupur Sanon's Mumbai Reception Amid Dating Rumours, Yet Exit In Same Car—WATCH
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Were Ali Khan & Other Pakistan-Origin USA Players Denied Visas? Here's What We Know
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Were Ali Khan & Other Pakistan-Origin USA Players Denied Visas? Here's What We Know
Sensex Topples 53.88 Points To 83,573.11 In Early Trade, Nifty Dips 16.55 To 25,719.25
Sensex Topples 53.88 Points To 83,573.11 In Early Trade, Nifty Dips 16.55 To 25,719.25

Astrologically, Makar Sankranti marks the day when the Sun moves into Capricorn (Makara Rashi). Capricorn is ruled by Saturn (Shani), a planet linked with karma, discipline, and justice. This movement is seen as a powerful shift where hard work and good deeds start giving results.

At the same time, Jupiter’s influence supports wisdom, charity, and kindness. Because of this rare balance, donating on this day is believed to reduce negative planetary effects and strengthen positive energies.

Read Also
Makar Sankranti 2026 Meets Ekadashi: Avoid Staple Khichdi Or Not? Check Out Here
article-image

What To Donate According To Astrology?

Astrology also guides what people choose to donate on this day:

Black sesame seeds are donated to calm the effects of Saturn (Shani)

Jaggery (gud) is linked to the Sun and Jupiter, symbolising warmth and growth

Green fodder to cows is believed to strengthen Mercury, linked with intelligence

White rice, white clothes, and ghee are offered for the Moon and Venus, bringing peace and comfort

Read Also
Indore News: Using Chinese Manjha To Fly Kites On Makar Sankranti? Drop The Idea As Collector Warns...
article-image

Donating khichdi on Makar Sankranti is considered auspicious because it is made from rice, lentils, and ghee, items connected with the Sun and Jupiter. It is also believed to improve planetary balance and reduce the effects of past karma.

With Gyaras and Makar Sankranti falling together, this year’s celebration has become more thoughtful. Families are discussing, asking elders, and choosing what feels right.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Makar Sankranti 2026: Here's How You Can Balance Your Planets With Simple Donations
Makar Sankranti 2026: Here's How You Can Balance Your Planets With Simple Donations
MP News: ED Files Prosecution Complaint Kishore Wadhwani, Others In Special Court
MP News: ED Files Prosecution Complaint Kishore Wadhwani, Others In Special Court
MP News: Tableaux Themed On Khajrana Ganesh Temple, Tribal Welfare, Social Justice & More To Be...
MP News: Tableaux Themed On Khajrana Ganesh Temple, Tribal Welfare, Social Justice & More To Be...
MP News: BJP Summons Chhindwara MP And District President To End Internal Bickering
MP News: BJP Summons Chhindwara MP And District President To End Internal Bickering
Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Stone For ₹800 Crore Water Supply Project On 14 January
Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Stone For ₹800 Crore Water Supply Project On 14 January