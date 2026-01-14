Makar Sankranti 2026: Here's How You Can Balance Your Planets With Simple Donations

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Makar Sankranti is known as one of the most important days for charity (daan) in the Hindu calendar.

It is widely believed that donating on Sankranti helps wash away past mistakes and fills life with peace, good luck, and positive energy.

Many people believe that even if they were unable to donate throughout the year, daan on Makar Sankranti balances everything. That is why temples, streets, and community places see people offering food, clothes, and essentials to the needy on this day.

What Happens According To Astrology?

Astrologically, Makar Sankranti marks the day when the Sun moves into Capricorn (Makara Rashi). Capricorn is ruled by Saturn (Shani), a planet linked with karma, discipline, and justice. This movement is seen as a powerful shift where hard work and good deeds start giving results.

At the same time, Jupiter’s influence supports wisdom, charity, and kindness. Because of this rare balance, donating on this day is believed to reduce negative planetary effects and strengthen positive energies.

What To Donate According To Astrology?

Astrology also guides what people choose to donate on this day:

Black sesame seeds are donated to calm the effects of Saturn (Shani)

Jaggery (gud) is linked to the Sun and Jupiter, symbolising warmth and growth

Green fodder to cows is believed to strengthen Mercury, linked with intelligence

White rice, white clothes, and ghee are offered for the Moon and Venus, bringing peace and comfort

Donating khichdi on Makar Sankranti is considered auspicious because it is made from rice, lentils, and ghee, items connected with the Sun and Jupiter. It is also believed to improve planetary balance and reduce the effects of past karma.

With Gyaras and Makar Sankranti falling together, this year’s celebration has become more thoughtful. Families are discussing, asking elders, and choosing what feels right.