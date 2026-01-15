MP News: Elderly Man Beaten, Held Hostage Over Witchcraft Suspicion in Chhatarpur; FIR Registered |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of assault over the suspicion of ‘occult practices’ was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, on Thursday.

In the case, the victim was identified as Jugge Sahu, a 60-year-old, who was allegedly assaulted and held hostage after being accused of practising witchcraft. The incident occurred in Brijpura village under the Civil Line police station area.

Sahu, told police that villagers Mathu Patel, Kalicharan Patel, Shyamlal and Hargovind first entered his house and beat him with sticks. He was later forcibly taken to a temple near Budha Bandh, where he was again assaulted and pressured to perform witchcraft.

Victim’s wife was also targeted

The accused reportedly blamed Sahu for the illness of Mathu Patel’s wife. The victim’s son, Manpyare Sahu, said his mother had earlier been harassed on similar allegations before her death, and now his father was being targeted.

“Last night my father and elder brother were alone at home. This is when around 25-30 men (accused) broke into the house. 5-6 of them saw papa alone, took him out of the house and started beating him. They threatened bhaiya not to call anyone otherwise they’ll shoot both of them. They did this because the wife of one of the accused was sick and they believed it’s because of my father’s black magic,” Manpyare narrated the entire ordeal.

He also alleged that these accused assaulted his father over old rivalry and they used to trouble his mother is past after which she died by suicide.

He added that his family said they had no involvement in witchcraft and advised the accused to seek medical treatment or visit religious places like Bageshwar Dhan instead.

FIR registered

Following a complaint, Civil Line police registered a case under Sections 296(b), 115(2), 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and have started an investigation.

The family has demanded strict action, citing threat to life.