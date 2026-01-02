 MP News: Friends Lure 21-Year-Old To Booze Party, Beat Him To Death Over ‘Black Magic’ Suspicion & Burn His Body To Erase Evidence In Narmadapuram
In Jawali village, Narmadapuram, 21-year-old Chandan Nagvanshi was murdered by his friend Sushil Nagvanshi and three accomplices, including two minors, over a suspicion of black magic. Lured to a forest under the pretext of a liquor party, Chandan was beaten to death and his body burned. Police tracked the accused via mobile data and arrested them.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 02:01 PM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A youth and his three aides, were arrested for allegedly killing a 21-year-old to avenge his mother's death in Narmadapuram. The accused initially misled the police, but later confessed to his crime, alleging that the victim's mother performed black magic on his mom-- who died a month ago.

According to reports, the incident took place on December 23. The main accused, Sushil Nagvanshi, lured his friend Chandan Nagvanshi (21) with the promise of alcohol party as part of a pre-planned scheme.

The accused then took Chandan to a dense forest in Midghat, about 40 km from Jawali. After drinking alcohol, Sushil and his accomplices fatally struck him with a heavy stone. Chandan died on the spot.

After the murder, the accused tried to destroy the evidence by pouring petrol on Chandan's body and setting him on fire. The accused further set Chandan's motorcycle on fire a short distance away from the crime scene.

Family files missing complaint

After Chandan did not return home, his family grew worried. They reported a missing complaint at the Makhan Nagar police station on December 24. The police initiated a probe.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Chandan was spotted leaving with the accused. Initially, the accused misled the police during questioning and pretended to cooperate. Upon investigating technical evidence, like the accused's phone location, the police found that all the accused were together in the Midghat forest during the night, and they interrogated them more rigorously.

Body recovered after confession

Following this, the accused confessed to their crime. Based on the information provided by the accused, the police reached the Midghat forest on December 31, where they recovered Chandan’s partially burnt body and motorcycle.

Revenge out of rage

During police interrogation, the main accused, Sushil Nagvanshi, made a shocking revelation. He said that his mother had died a month ago. He suspected that Chandan's mother was into occult practices and had performed black magic on his mother, which caused her death. Fueled by this desire for revenge, he vowed to kill his friend and, along with his companions, eliminated him.

A murder case is registered, and the police have arrested four accused in the case, including two minors (17 years old).

