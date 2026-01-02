MP News: Angry Women Seize Liquor Crate From Smuggler In Jabalpur, Smash Bottles On Road In Protest Against Illegal Sale—VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Enraged by the sale of illicit liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, protesting women snatched crates of liqour from a smuggler and smashed the bottles on the road on Friday.

The incident unfolded in the Sihora police station area after the illegal sale of liquor continued in Khirwa, Khamaria, and Bargi villages. Frustrated by the unchecked sale of illicit liquor in the area, all the villagers united to protest against the sale.

A video of the incident surfaced on the internet, where women protestors can be seen destroying liquor crates and creating chaos in the middle of the road.

Check out the video:

Angry villagers protest against illegal liquor sales In Jabalpur; snatch crates from smugglers, smash bottles on the road#Jabalpur #MadhyaPradesh #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/lNLpHEzao3 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 2, 2026

Seeing the intense anger of the people, the liquor smuggler fled the spot, leaving behind the liquor crates.

According to locals, liquor is illegaly smuggled in the village from nearby areas. The problem of illicit liquor in these villages is a long-standing issue. Two months earlier, villagers from Khirwa, Khamaria, and Bargi had gheraoed the Sihora police station demanding a complete ban on the sale of illegal liquor, but the villagers expressed that no conclusions were drawn.

The protesters are now demanding a total ban on liquor in Khirwa, Khamaria, and Bargi villages. Upon receiving information about the incident Sihora police reached the scene and tried to pacify the situation. Senior police officials assured that a detailed investigation will be launched and strict action will be taken against those involved in illegal liquor trade.