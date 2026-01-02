 MP News: Angry Women Seize Liquor Crate From Smuggler In Jabalpur, Smash Bottles On Road In Protest Against Illegal Sale—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Angry Women Seize Liquor Crate From Smuggler In Jabalpur, Smash Bottles On Road In Protest Against Illegal Sale—VIDEO

MP News: Angry Women Seize Liquor Crate From Smuggler In Jabalpur, Smash Bottles On Road In Protest Against Illegal Sale—VIDEO

Villagers from Khamaria, Bargi, and Khirwa in the Sihora police area protested against the sale of illegal liquor. Videos show women snatching liquor crates from a smuggler and smashing the bottles on the road. Two months ago, villagers had gheraoed the police station demanding a ban. Authorities arrived and promised a full investigation.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 12:50 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Enraged by the sale of illicit liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, protesting women snatched crates of liqour from a smuggler and smashed the bottles on the road on Friday.

The incident unfolded in the Sihora police station area after the illegal sale of liquor continued in Khirwa, Khamaria, and Bargi villages. Frustrated by the unchecked sale of illicit liquor in the area, all the villagers united to protest against the sale.

A video of the incident surfaced on the internet, where women protestors can be seen destroying liquor crates and creating chaos in the middle of the road.

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
India Manufacturing PMI Slips To 55 In December, Weakest Growth In 2 Years
India Manufacturing PMI Slips To 55 In December, Weakest Growth In 2 Years
FMGE December 2025 Exam City Slip Released At natboard.edu.in; Exam On Jan 17
FMGE December 2025 Exam City Slip Released At natboard.edu.in; Exam On Jan 17
Dharamshala Ragging: 19-Year-Old Female Student Dies After Physical Torture; Professor, Three Students Booked
Dharamshala Ragging: 19-Year-Old Female Student Dies After Physical Torture; Professor, Three Students Booked
Gig Workers Social Security Rules: 90-Day Engagement & Registration Norms Proposed, Details Laid Out In Draft Notification
Gig Workers Social Security Rules: 90-Day Engagement & Registration Norms Proposed, Details Laid Out In Draft Notification

Seeing the intense anger of the people, the liquor smuggler fled the spot, leaving behind the liquor crates.

According to locals, liquor is illegaly smuggled in the village from nearby areas. The problem of illicit liquor in these villages is a long-standing issue. Two months earlier, villagers from Khirwa, Khamaria, and Bargi had gheraoed the Sihora police station demanding a complete ban on the sale of illegal liquor, but the villagers expressed that no conclusions were drawn.

Read Also
MP News: New Year Turns Tragic Near Jabalpur After Dozen Die In Road Accident Across Seoni, Katni &...
article-image

The protesters are now demanding a total ban on liquor in Khirwa, Khamaria, and Bargi villages. Upon receiving information about the incident Sihora police reached the scene and tried to pacify the situation. Senior police officials assured that a detailed investigation will be launched and strict action will be taken against those involved in illegal liquor trade.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Angry Women Seize Liquor Crate From Smuggler In Jabalpur, Smash Bottles On Road In Protest...

MP News: Angry Women Seize Liquor Crate From Smuggler In Jabalpur, Smash Bottles On Road In Protest...

Bhopal News: Police Fail To Recover 88% Of Stolen And Lost Mobile Phones In 2025

Bhopal News: Police Fail To Recover 88% Of Stolen And Lost Mobile Phones In 2025

MP News: Teacher Murdered By Wife’s Lover, Body Dumped On Slope To Look Like Accident In Sheopur

MP News: Teacher Murdered By Wife’s Lover, Body Dumped On Slope To Look Like Accident In Sheopur

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Attend 6-Day Global Investors Meet In Davos From January 18

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Attend 6-Day Global Investors Meet In Davos From January 18

MP News: New Year Turns Tragic Near Jabalpur After Dozen Die In Road Accident Across Seoni, Katni &...

MP News: New Year Turns Tragic Near Jabalpur After Dozen Die In Road Accident Across Seoni, Katni &...