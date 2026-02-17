 Bhopal News: 200 Electricity Poles To Be Shifted To Streamline Traffic Movement
Bhopal News: 200 Electricity Poles To Be Shifted To Streamline Traffic Movement

Central Library area, Sangam Tri-junction, Nadra Bus Stand towards Chhola Road, DIG Bungalow Square and adjoining roads, Sindhi Colony Square, Manisha Market Tri-junction, Baba Nagar Tri-junction, Chanchal Square, Civil Hospital Bairagarh, Sant Hirdaram Complex Bairagarh, and Karond Square, among others.

Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 10:07 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a move aiming to improve the traffic management and reduce congestion, 200 electricity poles located on major routes in the city will be shifted.

MP Alok Sharma held a discussion to remove electricity poles obstructing roads at multiple spots in the city on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by police commissioner Sanjay Kumar, DCP traffic Jitendra Singh Pawar and discom officials.

Following the meeting, Sharma met energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar who assured him of co-operation and necessary action for shifting the poles at the earliest.

During the discussion, the central discom officials presented a proposal of approximately Rs 7 crore for carrying out the pole and transformer shifting work.

According to officials, the identified locations where power poles will be relocated include Pir Gate in front of Bhawani Mandir, Vande Mataram Square towards Bhojpur Club and towards 10 Number Stop, Bansal Plaza to Ganesh Mandir, 10 Number to National Hospital, 10 Number to 10 (1/2) Number, Rohit Nagar near Bawaria Kalan Bridge, Rangmahal Square, Palash Hotel Tri-junction, Depot Square, Jahangirabad area, Lalghati Square, Kali Mandir Tri-junction to Bharat Talkies stretch,

It is worth mentioning that Sharma has so far conducted five review meetings with the senior police, traffic and administrative officials to streamline traffic system. Traffic officials said pole shifting would help to reduce road accidents and ensure smoother vehicular movement.

