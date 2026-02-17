 Bhopal News: High Court Denies Bail To Dr. Soni, 3 Others In Chhindwara Cough Syrup Tragedy
During Tuesday’s hearing, the High Court described the deaths of the children as extremely serious and refused to grant bail. In its order, the court observed that the accused doctor failed to follow government guidelines and allegedly administered a banned fixed-dose combination medicine to children under four years of age.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 09:52 PM IST
Bhopal News: High Court Denies Bail To Dr. Soni, 3 Others | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur on Tuesday rejected bail for four accused—Dr. Pravin Soni, Jyoti Soni, and two others in Chhindwara cough syrup tragedy.

Many children fell ill and many died after taking locally sold cough medicines. 

Investigations showed that at least one of the implicated syrups, Coldrif, produced by Sresan Pharmaceuticals, contained extremely high levels of industrial solvent diethylene glycol (DEG).

A single bench of Justice Pramod Agrawal said, “The trial court shall proceed with the matter uninfluenced by any observations made by this court and shall decide the case strictly in accordance with law.”

The hearing also revealed that Dr Praveen Soni, ignoring the advice of a senior doctor in Nagpur, administered the cough syrup to the children, which led to their deaths. The court noted that this violation led to the deaths of the children.

