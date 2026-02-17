Bhopal News: Fraudsters Create Fake WhatsApp Account Of BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain, Demand Bribe From Civic Official

Bhopal News: Fake Social Media Account Of Municipal Commissioner Spotted Demanding Money; Admin Urges Public To Be 'Alert' |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A new case of cyber fraud targeting Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner was reported on Tuesday.

The fraudsters allegedly created a fake social media account of Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sanskriti Jain and tried to demand money from an official.

The matter came to fore after the scammers sent a message to a civic official asking for money. However, the truth was discovered in time and no money was transferred.

Second incident in 4 months

According to information, this is the second such incident in the last 4 months. In the similar incident, a fake social media account in the name of Sanskriti Jain was reported to be demanding money from people.

The incident was reported four months ago on November 7, 2025 .

Administration urges citizens to be alert

Given the seriousness of the matter, Bhopal administration made an appeal to the citizens to be alert during such situations.

The administration clearly stated that no officer asks for money through social media or messages.

Citizens and officials have been advised to immediately inform the police or cyber cell if they receive such messages and remain alert.

Not the first incident!

This is not the first time cyber fraudsters used the names and photographs of officials to cheat people online.

In October 2025, few conmen had created 70 fake Facebook accounts in the name of Harinarayanachari Mishra, the Police Commissioner of Bhopal and also of paramilitary personnel and senior government officers.

Through these fake accounts, the fraudsters lured people by offering cheap furniture and household items, claiming to sell costly goods at very low prices.

The then police managed to get 68 such accounts blocked, while action against two others was still underway.