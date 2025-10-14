 Bhopal News: 70 Fake Facebook Accounts In Police Commissioner’s Name; Four Members Of Mewati Gang Arrested
Bhopal News: 70 Fake Facebook Accounts In Police Commissioner's Name; Four Members Of Mewati Gang Arrested

Cyber fraudsters have a new trick up their sleeve — using the names and photos of police officials to dupe people online.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber fraudsters have a new trick up their sleeve — using the names and photos of police officials to dupe people online.

The conmen created as many as 70 fake Facebook accounts in the name of Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra. Similar cases have also surfaced involving fake profiles of paramilitary and senior government officers.

Through these fake accounts, the conmen lured people with offers of cheap furniture and household goods, promising costly items at throwaway prices. Acting on information, the police have managed to get 68 such accounts blocked, while the process is still ongoing for two others.

Police officials said that the accused used the photos and names of police officials to gain people’s trust on Facebook. They would post messages claiming to sell furniture worth ₹1 lakh for just Rs 10,000. Tempted by the “cheap deal”, many unsuspecting users contacted them and transferred money online only to be duped. Once payment was received, the scammers would immediately block the victims.

Police commissioner Mishra said that the first clue surfaced when a man from Jabalpur reported being cheated while trying to buy furniture from a Facebook profile. Acting on his complaint, police traced and arrested the accused.

The investigation revealed that the Mewati gang from Rajasthan was behind these fake profiles. Four members of the gang have been arrested, while others have links in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana. Even after their accounts were blocked, gang members would quickly create new ones to continue their operations. Multiple police teams are working to track down the remaining suspects.

Police commissioner Mishra has urged citizens to verify the authenticity of any social media post or account before moving ahead with the deal. He clarified that police or government officials never sell items through Facebook or online platforms.

“Do not fall for the lure of cheap deals. If you come across any suspicious posts, immediately inform the Cyber Police or the concerned authorities. Awareness is the best protection against online fraud,” he said.

