MP News: Gwalior Police's Tera Tujhko Arpan Drive Returns ₹1.82 crore Worth Phones; Smiles Reunited | AI-Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartening display of efficiency and public service, the gwalior police cyber cell ended December on high note By returning 736 lost mobiles phones worth Rs 1.82 crore to their rightful owners under the 'Tera Tujhko Arpan' campaign

According to the gwalior police many people who had given up hope were overcome with joy upon finding their mobile phones. Along with returning the mobile phones, the police also honored four citizens who showed honesty.

Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh Yadav and the Cyber ​​Cell team returned mobile phones to all applicants who had filed missing complaints. Those who received mobile phones included veterans, farmers, students, laborers, and housewives, among others. Many had given up hope of ever finding their mobile phones, but after months and even years, the joy on their faces was evident when they finally got their devices back.

Honest citizens honored

At the event, police honored four citizens who found mobile phones on the road and immediately handed them over to the police. The SSP said such people are an inspiration to society. People told their stories

I got my mobile after a year

Student Deepti Ojha said that her mother had saved hard money to buy her a mobile phone. She had lost it a year ago. Deepti said, "When I found out I had found my mobile phone, I was overjoyed. It felt like my mother's hard work hadn't gone to waste.

I also lost my mobile.

Kiran, who handed over the mobile phone found at Pinto Park to the police, said, "I too had lost my mobile phone, so I know how important it is for anyone. That's why I handed it over to the police without delay." SSP Dharmveer Singh Yadav said that mobile phones recovered under the "Tera Tujhko Arpan" campaign will continue to be returned to their owners. More recoveries will soon be completed and people will receive their belongings.