MP News: Wanted Gangster Carrying ₹10k Bounty Shot In Leg During Police Encounter In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A brief police encounter took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Sunday, in which wanted gangster Kapil Yadav - carrying a reward of ₹10k - was shot in the leg. He was hiding in a brick kiln located in a forest area.

When the police surrounded him, he refused to surrender and opened fire. The police fired back in self-defense and later arrested him.

Earlier, on November 21, Kapil Yadav and his associates had attacked Vinod Bhadoriya and Puran Bhadoriya over a land dispute related to the Ram Janki Trust in the Murar area. Both victims were seriously injured.

Following this, a case of attempt to murder was registered, and police announced a reward of ₹10k each for the arrest of the accused.

SSP Dharmveer Singh said that search teams had been working continuously to trace the criminals.

On Saturday night, acting on a tip-off, police arrested Kapil’s associate Aman Yadav from the Mela Ground area with an illegal country-made pistol, cartridges, and a WagonR car. Kapil, who was also in the same car, managed to escape at that time.

Police teams kept tracking him through informers. When they received information about Kapil hiding in the forest near Utilla, they carried out a search operation.

During the operation, Kapil fired at the police with the intention to kill. Police retaliated, injuring him in the leg. He was taken into custody and admitted to Murar Hospital for treatment. Legal procedures are underway.

The encounter took place near Mohanpur at a brick kiln located in the Bandha Bandholi forest area. SSP Dharmveer Singh said Kapil already has several serious cases registered against him, including murder and attempt to murder.

(Inputs from FP News Service)