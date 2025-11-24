Bhopal News: 155 Warrants Executed In A Single-Day Combing Drive In Zone-04 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on criminals, the Bhopal Police conducted an extensive combing patrol in Zone- 04 on Saturday and executed 155 warrants in a single day. The drive was carried out on the directives of police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra focusing on serving permanent and arrest warrants, checking history-sheeters and taking preventive action.

The special combing operation was led by DCP Zone-04 Mayur Khandelwal. Action was also taken under the Gambling Act under Chhola Mandir police station area.

During the operation, police conducted checks on suspicious individuals, verified monitoring sheet criminals, searched for absconding accused and ensured strong visibility across the zone.

A total of 155 warrants were executed, including 96 permanent warrants and 59 arrest warrants. DCP Mayur Khandelwal said the operation was aimed at creating a sense of fear among criminals and strengthening law and order. He added that such drives would continue to ensure better crime prevention and enhanced security.

Warrants executed by police stations

Kolar: 26

Nishatpura: 38

Bairagarh: 31

Chhola Mandir: 19

Khajuri Sadak: 17

Chunabhatti: 9

Gandhinagar: 15