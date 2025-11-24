 Bhopal News: 155 Warrants Executed In A Single-Day Combing Drive In Zone-04
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 155 Warrants Executed In A Single-Day Combing Drive In Zone-04

Bhopal News: 155 Warrants Executed In A Single-Day Combing Drive In Zone-04

In a major crackdown on criminals, the Bhopal Police conducted an extensive combing patrol in Zone- 04 on Saturday and executed 155 warrants in a single day. The drive was carried out on the directives of police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra focusing on serving permanent and arrest warrants, checking history-sheeters and taking preventive action.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 09:38 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 155 Warrants Executed In A Single-Day Combing Drive In Zone-04 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on criminals, the Bhopal Police conducted an extensive combing patrol in Zone- 04 on Saturday and executed 155 warrants in a single day. The drive was carried out on the directives of police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra focusing on serving permanent and arrest warrants, checking history-sheeters and taking preventive action.

The special combing operation was led by DCP Zone-04 Mayur Khandelwal. Action was also taken under the Gambling Act under Chhola Mandir police station area.

Read Also
MP News: MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹2.6k MSP For Wheat, Inaugurates ₹85 Crore Projects In...
article-image

During the operation, police conducted checks on suspicious individuals, verified monitoring sheet criminals, searched for absconding accused and ensured strong visibility across the zone.

A total of 155 warrants were executed, including 96 permanent warrants and 59 arrest warrants. DCP Mayur Khandelwal said the operation was aimed at creating a sense of fear among criminals and strengthening law and order. He added that such drives would continue to ensure better crime prevention and enhanced security.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Leaps 218.44 Points To 85,450.36, Nifty 69.4
Sensex Leaps 218.44 Points To 85,450.36, Nifty 69.4
Delhi Air Quality Remains On Verge Of 'Severe' Category; Several Monitoring Stations Record AQI Over 400
Delhi Air Quality Remains On Verge Of 'Severe' Category; Several Monitoring Stations Record AQI Over 400
MagicPin & Rapido Break In To Topple Zomato-Swiggy Grip, Former Will Plug Nationwide Restaurant Network To Rapido-Owned Platform Ownly
MagicPin & Rapido Break In To Topple Zomato-Swiggy Grip, Former Will Plug Nationwide Restaurant Network To Rapido-Owned Platform Ownly
Croma Black Friday Sale 2025: iPhone Air At ₹54,900, iPhone 17 At ₹45,900, More Deals
Croma Black Friday Sale 2025: iPhone Air At ₹54,900, iPhone 17 At ₹45,900, More Deals

Warrants executed by police stations

Kolar: 26

Nishatpura: 38

Bairagarh: 31

Chhola Mandir: 19

Khajuri Sadak: 17

Chunabhatti: 9

Gandhinagar: 15

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 155 Warrants Executed In A Single-Day Combing Drive In Zone-04

Bhopal News: 155 Warrants Executed In A Single-Day Combing Drive In Zone-04

Bhopal News: 23 Noted Artists Showcase Their Artworks At Smaran Art Exhibition 25’

Bhopal News: 23 Noted Artists Showcase Their Artworks At Smaran Art Exhibition 25’

Bhopal News: Route Diversions Announced For Metro Phase-2 Works

Bhopal News: Route Diversions Announced For Metro Phase-2 Works

MP News: State Loses 8 Tigers In 2 Months; 46 Tigers Died So Far This Year

MP News: State Loses 8 Tigers In 2 Months; 46 Tigers Died So Far This Year

Bhopal News: Residents Take Out Funeral Procession Of Dilapidated Road

Bhopal News: Residents Take Out Funeral Procession Of Dilapidated Road