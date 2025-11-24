Madhya Pradesh November 24 Weather Updates: No Cold Wave Alert For Next 5 Days, Expect Cloudy Skies In Southern Parts | File Images

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Winter has tightened its grip on Madhya Pradesh with shifting weather systems bringing cloudy skies and a dip in daytime temperature.

On Sunday, clouds covered many parts of the southern region, while Bhopal also witnessed a chilly day.

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, there is no cold-wave alert for the next 5 days, but due to a western disturbance and a low-pressure area, cloudy conditions may continue in the southern districts. If the system becomes stronger, light rainfall is also possible.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

Earlier, temperatures dropped below 10°C in several cities on Saturday-Sunday night. Bhopal continued to shiver at 9.4°C. Pachmarhi, the state's only hill station, recorded the lowest temperature at 5.6°C. Naogaon in Chhatarpur recorded 8.2°C, while Narsinghpur and Mandsaur stood at 8.6°C. Shajapur recorded 8.8°C and Rajgarh 9°C.

In major cities, Indore recorded 11.7°C, Gwalior 12.1°C, Ujjain 12.5°C, and Jabalpur 12.2°C. Visibility in Shajapur, Rewa, Satna, and Narmadapuram ranged between 500 and 1,000 meters. In Bhopal, fog sets in after 10 pm, and morning visibility remains around 1,000 meters.

This year, an intense cold began as early as November 6. Usually, severe cold sets in during the second half of the month, but early snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir brought icy winds into Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal recorded a cold wave for 15 consecutive days - the highest since 1931. The night temperature even dropped to 5.2°C, the lowest ever recorded. Indore also broke a 25-year-old temperature record.

Weather system affecting Madhay Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Temperature expected in coming days

Weather scientists said that light clouds may remain over some southern districts, but overall the weather will stay clear till November 28. No rainfall is expected for now. Night temperatures may rise slightly by 1-2°C, but mornings and nights will remain very cold. An advisory has been issued to protect against the cold.