Kuno Forest Retreat Fest 2025-26 Begins: Jungle Safari, Star Gazing, Folk Performance & Traditional Cuisines...Check Out Your New Winter Escape!

Kuno Forest Retreat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The heart of Incredible India ‘Madhya Pradesh’ has come-up with yet another wildlife adventure - The Kuno Forest Retreat 2025-26.

Being the home to India’s only cheetahs, the forest retreat promises far more than a simple getaway for the adventure seekers and nature lovers!

It offers a sight to the luxury that only nature can withhold.

Imagine waking up to melodious birdsong, seeing the colours of woods and sky accentuated with the evening glow, being mesmerised with the starlit skies, and reconnecting with nature in every moment. This is what the ‘Kuno Forest Retreat’ looks like.

Adding to the experience is the vibrant Kuno Festival, a celebration of local life.

For this, regional artisans, folk performers, and traditional cuisines come together to offer guests an authentic taste of Sheopur’s cultural spirit.

The fest started on November 14, 2025 and will continue till January 31, 2026.

Main activities:

Jungle Safari

Stargazing

Yoga Sessions

Storytelling Evenings

Specially curated entertainment under the stars

Here’s one-night itinerary

Day-1 - Arrival & Check-In

12 pm onwards: Check-in and welcome

12:30 pm - 02:30 pm: Lunch at the dining area

02:30 pm - 06:30 pm: Jungle Safari, Explore Kuno National Park, Spot Indian Wolf, Hyena, and the reintroduced Cheetah, Safari starts from the park’s main gate.

Note: Must carry water, hat/cap, binoculars, camera.

07:30 pm- 10:00 pm: Dinner with soothing live music

08:30 pm- 10:30 pm: Stargazing with guidance from a scientific coordinator

10:00 PM - 10:30 pm: Storytelling Session (Tales of Kuno’s wildlife, people, and the return of the cheetah)

Escape to Kuno Forest Retreat, where the elegance of luxury blends seamlessly with the calm of nature. 📍 Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh 📷 For booking: 1800 270 2700 📷https://t.co/OxpQuVzgqe pic.twitter.com/q8bd92JKYO — Kuno Forest Retreat (@KunoRetreat) November 11, 2025

Day 2 - Morning Activities & Departure

06:00 am - 06:30 am: Morning tea

06:30 am - 07:30 am: Yoga session

07:00 am - 09:30 am: Breakfast at the dining area

10:30 am - Check-out and departure

About Travelling

Nearest Airports: Gwalior, Jaipur, Agra, Delhi, Bhopal, Udaipur

Nearest Railway Stations: Agra, Gwalior, Shivpuri

Nearby Cities: Gwalior, Jhansi, Shivpuri, Guna, Kota, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Jaipur, New Delhi, Agra

Transport Facility: Shivpuri: 60 km | Gwalior: 160 km

Individual transfers available on request (chargeable)