Kuno Forest Retreat Fest 2025-26 Begins: Jungle Safari, Star Gazing, Folk Performance & Traditional Cuisines...Check Out Your New Winter Escape!

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The heart of Incredible India ‘Madhya Pradesh’ has come-up with yet another wildlife adventure - The Kuno Forest Retreat 2025-26.
Being the home to India’s only cheetahs, the forest retreat promises far more than a simple getaway for the adventure seekers and nature lovers!
It offers a sight to the luxury that only nature can withhold.
Imagine waking up to melodious birdsong, seeing the colours of woods and sky accentuated with the evening glow, being mesmerised with the starlit skies, and reconnecting with nature in every moment. This is what the ‘Kuno Forest Retreat’ looks like.
Adding to the experience is the vibrant Kuno Festival, a celebration of local life.
For this, regional artisans, folk performers, and traditional cuisines come together to offer guests an authentic taste of Sheopur’s cultural spirit.
The fest started on November 14, 2025 and will continue till January 31, 2026.
Main activities:
Jungle Safari
Stargazing
Yoga Sessions
Storytelling Evenings
Specially curated entertainment under the stars
Day-1 - Arrival & Check-In
12 pm onwards: Check-in and welcome
12:30 pm - 02:30 pm: Lunch at the dining area
02:30 pm - 06:30 pm: Jungle Safari, Explore Kuno National Park, Spot Indian Wolf, Hyena, and the reintroduced Cheetah, Safari starts from the park’s main gate.
Note: Must carry water, hat/cap, binoculars, camera.
07:30 pm- 10:00 pm: Dinner with soothing live music
08:30 pm- 10:30 pm: Stargazing with guidance from a scientific coordinator
10:00 PM - 10:30 pm: Storytelling Session (Tales of Kuno’s wildlife, people, and the return of the cheetah)
06:00 am - 06:30 am: Morning tea
06:30 am - 07:30 am: Yoga session
07:00 am - 09:30 am: Breakfast at the dining area
10:30 am - Check-out and departure
Nearest Airports: Gwalior, Jaipur, Agra, Delhi, Bhopal, Udaipur
Nearest Railway Stations: Agra, Gwalior, Shivpuri
Nearby Cities: Gwalior, Jhansi, Shivpuri, Guna, Kota, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Jaipur, New Delhi, Agra
Transport Facility: Shivpuri: 60 km | Gwalior: 160 km
Individual transfers available on request (chargeable)