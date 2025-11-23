 Kuno Forest Retreat Fest 2025-26 Begins: Jungle Safari, Star Gazing, Folk Performance & Traditional Cuisines...Check Out Your New Winter Escape!
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalKuno Forest Retreat Fest 2025-26 Begins: Jungle Safari, Star Gazing, Folk Performance & Traditional Cuisines...Check Out Your New Winter Escape!

Kuno Forest Retreat Fest 2025-26 Begins: Jungle Safari, Star Gazing, Folk Performance & Traditional Cuisines...Check Out Your New Winter Escape!

It offers a sight to the luxury that only nature can withhold. Imagine waking up to melodious birdsong, seeing the colours of woods and sky accentuated with the evening glow, being mesmerised with the starlit skies, and reconnecting with nature in every moment. This is what the ‘Kuno Forest Retreat’ looks like.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Kuno Forest Retreat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The heart of Incredible India ‘Madhya Pradesh’ has come-up with yet another wildlife adventure - The Kuno Forest Retreat 2025-26. 

Being the home to India’s only cheetahs, the forest retreat promises far more than a simple getaway for the adventure seekers and nature lovers! 

It offers a sight to the luxury that only nature can withhold.

Imagine waking up to melodious birdsong, seeing the colours of woods and sky accentuated with the evening glow, being mesmerised with the starlit skies, and reconnecting with nature in every moment. This is what the ‘Kuno Forest Retreat’ looks like.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi School Admissions 2026-27: Circular For Nursery, KG And Class 1 Private Schools Released; Check Full Timetable Here
Delhi School Admissions 2026-27: Circular For Nursery, KG And Class 1 Private Schools Released; Check Full Timetable Here
Teachers Say Dual Teaching And BLO Responsibilities Increasing Workload And Affecting Digitisation Targets
Teachers Say Dual Teaching And BLO Responsibilities Increasing Workload And Affecting Digitisation Targets
Who Was Sagar Sorti? Ex-Mumbai U16 Footballer Allegedly Dies By Suicide After Mental Health Struggles
Who Was Sagar Sorti? Ex-Mumbai U16 Footballer Allegedly Dies By Suicide After Mental Health Struggles
Srinagar Records Coldest Night Of Season At Minus 2.8°C As Temperatures Continue To Plunge Across Kashmir
Srinagar Records Coldest Night Of Season At Minus 2.8°C As Temperatures Continue To Plunge Across Kashmir
Read Also
Orchha Itinerary: From Ram Raja Palace To Special Bundelkhandi Cuisine... Experience The Best Of...
article-image

Adding to the experience is the vibrant Kuno Festival, a celebration of local life.

For this, regional artisans, folk performers, and traditional cuisines come together to offer guests an authentic taste of Sheopur’s cultural spirit.

The fest started on November 14, 2025 and will continue till January 31, 2026. 

Main activities:

Jungle Safari

Stargazing

Yoga Sessions

Storytelling Evenings

Specially curated entertainment under the stars

Read Also
Pench Mowgli Trek: An Adventurous Trail Amid Home Of The Wilds; Check Out Stay, Camping Dates &...
article-image

Here’s one-night itinerary 

Day-1 - Arrival & Check-In 

12 pm onwards: Check-in and welcome

12:30 pm - 02:30 pm: Lunch at the dining area

02:30 pm - 06:30 pm: Jungle Safari, Explore Kuno National Park, Spot Indian Wolf, Hyena, and the reintroduced Cheetah, Safari starts from the park’s main gate.

Note: Must carry water, hat/cap, binoculars, camera.

07:30 pm- 10:00 pm: Dinner with soothing live music

08:30 pm- 10:30 pm: Stargazing with guidance from a scientific coordinator

10:00 PM - 10:30 pm: Storytelling Session (Tales of Kuno’s wildlife, people, and the return of the cheetah)

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh's Lesser Known Gems: From Brihaspati Kund To Sarsi Island, Check Out Best Places
article-image

Day 2 - Morning Activities & Departure

06:00 am - 06:30 am: Morning tea

06:30 am - 07:30 am: Yoga session

07:00 am - 09:30 am: Breakfast at the dining area

10:30 am - Check-out and departure

About Travelling 

Nearest Airports: Gwalior, Jaipur, Agra, Delhi, Bhopal, Udaipur

Nearest Railway Stations: Agra, Gwalior, Shivpuri

Nearby Cities: Gwalior, Jhansi, Shivpuri, Guna, Kota, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Jaipur, New Delhi, Agra

Transport Facility: Shivpuri: 60 km | Gwalior: 160 km

Individual transfers available on request (chargeable)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Gas Cylinder Explodes In House After Heater Catches Fire In Jabalpur, Car Parked Nearby...

MP News: Gas Cylinder Explodes In House After Heater Catches Fire In Jabalpur, Car Parked Nearby...

Bhopal News: Diversion Of Anganwadi Workers To SIR To Hit Child, Maternal Health

Bhopal News: Diversion Of Anganwadi Workers To SIR To Hit Child, Maternal Health

Kuno Forest Retreat Fest 2025-26 Begins: Jungle Safari, Star Gazing, Folk Performance & Traditional...

Kuno Forest Retreat Fest 2025-26 Begins: Jungle Safari, Star Gazing, Folk Performance & Traditional...

Madhya Pradesh November 23 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For 3 More Days Of Intense Cold; Temp...

Madhya Pradesh November 23 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For 3 More Days Of Intense Cold; Temp...

MP News: IAS Officers Not Keen To Stay In MP, 17 Opted For Deputation In One Year

MP News: IAS Officers Not Keen To Stay In MP, 17 Opted For Deputation In One Year