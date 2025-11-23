MP News: IAS Officers Not Keen To Stay In MP, 17 Opted For Deputation In One Year

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The IAS officers in the state are more interested in serving the Centre than working for the state government.

Seventeen IAS officers have gone to the Central Government on deputation in the past year. On the other hand, only three of-ficers returned to the state, and one of them is a secretary-level officer.

The Department of Per-sonnel and Training has issued an order for the deputation of 2009-batch IAS officer Avinash Lavania to the Centre.

Read Also Bhopal News: City Lags Behind In Special Intensive Review Digitalisation

Preeti Maithil, Priyanka Das, Sofia Wali Faruqui, Tarun Pi-thode, Ajeet Kumar. Chan-dramohan Thakur, Pankaj Jain, Neeraj Singh, Tanvi Sun-driyal, Praveen Singh Ad-hayach, Nikunj Shrivastava, Gyaneshwar Patil, Pawan Sharma, Bakki Karthikeyan, Harsh Dikshit, and Anuradha P have already gone to the Centre on deputation.

Vishesh Garhpale, Ashish Bhargava, and Ruhi Khan have returned to the state. Only Garhpale is the secre tary-rank officer.

There are two reasons for the officers going to the Centre. First, for the empan-elment in the government, the officers are required to work as directors for two years after the 2009 batch.

Afterwards, they are em-panelled for the post of joint secretary. Second, some of-ficers are opting for deputa-tion due to the lack of good postings in the state govern-ment.

Swatantra and Abhishek are also in the queue

The secretary-rank of-ficers Swatantra Kumar Singh and Abhishek Singh are also trying to go to the Centre on deputation. Both have submitted applications for it. Two other secre-tary-rank officers, Shri-man Shukla and John Kingsley, were also keen to go to the Centre.

They applied for depu-tation, but as they did not get postings in the Central Government, they stayed back in the state.