 Bhopal News: ‘Appoint MBBS, MD Degree Holders As Hospital Administrators’ Demands Junior Doctors Association
Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) has placed a demand before deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla that MBBS doctors and MD (Community Medicine/Public Health) specialists be given priority for appointment to the posts of hospital administrator in all government hospitals and medical institutions in the state.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 09:01 AM IST
According to letter, hospital management has become extremely complex, technical, and multifaceted so these positions should be filled by medically trained specialists who have a deep understanding of hospital management and health policies, experience in patient safety, quality control and epidemic control and know human resource management and the scientific operation of the entire healthcare system.

State JUDA president Dr Kuldeep Gupta said, “Letter has been sent to deputy chief minister, requesting that necessary guidelines and orders be issued immediately, keeping the above points in mind.

MBBS and MD (Community Medicine/Public Health) specialists possess necessary skills, studies, and practical experience that play a crucial role in improving the quality, efficiency, and overall strength of healthcare services in hospitals.”

