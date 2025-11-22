 Bhojpal Mahotsav 2025: From 'Personality-Reading Donkey' To 'Russian Mermaid', New Attractions Steal Show At Bhopal Mela
Bhojpal Mahotsav 2025: From 'Personality-Reading Donkey' To 'Russian Mermaid', New Attractions Steal Show At Bhopal Mela

One of the most talked-about attractions is the “Gadha Character Reader”, where a donkey observes people and humorously tells their “character” based on their actions. Visitors are finding this act very funny and entertaining, and many are lining up to see what the ‘donkey’ says about them.

Updated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 02:42 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhojpal Mahotsav Mela is on track and buzzing with excitement this year, offering several new and unique attractions that are drawing huge crowds.

It has added several new and interesting attractions this year.

Families, children, youngsters, and even senior citizens are enjoying the fresh ideas introduced at the fair, which has already become a major crowd-puller.

article-image

'Gadha Character Reader'

One of the most talked-about attractions is the “Gadha Character Reader”, where a donkey observes people and humorously tells their “characteristics” based on their actions.

Visitors are finding this act very funny and entertaining, and many are lining up to see what the ‘donkey’ says about them.

'Russian Mermaids'

Another popular attraction is the Russian Mermaid. The mermaid communicates through gestures and expressions, creating a magical experience, especially for kids who get excited to see a “live mermaid.”

These new concepts have quickly become the highlights of the mela.

This weekend, a Desi Duplicate Band from Mumbai will perform on Saturday and Sunday, adding music, dance, and high-energy entertainment to the event.

article-image

Organisers expect a large turnout for these live shows.

Apart from performances, the mela offers big rides and swings for people of all ages, including children and elders.

Food lovers can enjoy a variety of tasty dishes at the food stalls spread all over the venue.

There are also many stalls selling home items, handicrafts, toys, and daily-use products, making it a good shopping spot for families too.

With so many new features, the Bhojpal Mahotsav Mela is providing a fun and lively atmosphere for everyone visiting this season.

