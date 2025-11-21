 Bhopal News: Cooperative Bank Officials Get Jail For Corruption
District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, has convicted four persons, including three former officials of the District Cooperative and Rural Development Bank, in a corruption case. Special Court judge Manoj Kumar Singh passed the order after a Lokayukta Police probe.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Cooperative Bank Officials Get Jail For Corruption | File Pic (Representative Photo)

ADPO Hemlata Kushwaha said Sales Officer Harihar Prasad Mishra, officer RS Garg, GM HukumchandSinghai and buyer Rajendra Prasad Patidar were held guilty under Sections 420 and 120-B of IPC and Sections 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of the PC Act. Each convict received three years rigorous imprisonment under IPC provisions and three years rigorous imprisonment under the PC Act.

