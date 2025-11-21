MP News: Departmental Promotion Committee Meets In New Delhi To Promote Five State Police Service Officers To IPS |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) met on Friday in New Delhi to consider promotion of five State Police Service (SPS) officers to the Indian Police Service (IPS). Discussions were held on 15 officers, with Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, DGP Kailash Makwana and ACS Home Sheo Shekhar Shukla participating in the meeting.

The five officers likely to be promoted are Vikrant Murao, Rajesh Raghuwanshi, Surendra Kumar Jain, Ashish Khare and Nimisha Pandey. The cases of Amritlal Meena and Sitaram Sasatya have been put on hold.

The earlier DPC, scheduled on September 12, was cancelled for the first time in the state after a dispute arose over an officer’s record. Following this, the UPSC directed Home Department to cancel the previous DPC and conduct a fresh one.

During earlier discussions, objections were raised regarding eligibility, confidential records (ACRs) and caste certificate of certain officers, including Amritlal Meena of 1997 batch.

The Police Headquarters and Home Department re-examined the ACRs of all 15 officers and resolved Meena’s case before the DPC met in New Delhi with DGP and Chief Secretary. Officials said Government of India will shortly announce the names of the five IPS officers.

Officers considered

Brainstorming was done on 15 names: Sitaram Sasatya, Amritlal Meena, and Vikrant Murao of 1997 batch, along with Surendra Kumar Jain, Ashish Khare, Rajesh Raghuwanshi, Nimisha Pandey, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Malay Jain, Amit Saxena, Manisha Pathak Soni, Suman Gurjar, Savyasachi Saraf, Samar Verma and Satyendra Singh Tomar of 1998 batch.