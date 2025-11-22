Bhopal News: 27-Year-Old Youth Chased To His Home By Over Dozen Men After Car Collides With Another Vehicle On VIP Road--VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old youth was chased to his home by around 15-20 youths after his car collided with another vehicle on VIP Road in Bhopal on Friday.

The youths followed him, reached his colony, and created chaos for nearly one and a half hours.

What is the matter?

According to information, the incident began around 1:30 am when his sedan was lightly hit by another car.

When he and his friends told the other driver to drive carefully, the driver got angry and called his friends. Within minutes, three cars carrying youths arrived. Sensing danger, the young man called Dial-112 for help and drove away to save himself.

The group then began chasing his car. When they could not find him, they checked his vehicle number, traced his address, and went straight to his Shahpura house.

Only his mother and sister were at home, as his father, a government officer, is posted in Guna.

The group threatened the woman, asked her to show her son’s photo on her phone, and snatched her phone when she opened the window.

She called her husband’s friend for help, but when he arrived, the group assaulted him. They also attacked three of the youth’s friends who reached the house later.

Two of them suffered serious head injuries, and the attackers damaged vehicles parked in the colony.

The entire episode was caught on CCTV, and police are now investigating the case.