MP News: Team Comprising Minister, ACS, PS, Officers To Leave For Davos On January 18

Representative Image | Daily Sabha

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation with Renewable Energy Minister Rakesh Shukla is leaving for the World Economic Forum in Davos on Sunday because of a two-day delay in Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s trip to the summit.

Besides Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Renewable Energy Department Manu Shrivastava, Principal Secretary (PS) of the Industries Department Raghvendra Singh, PS of the Technical Education Department Manish Singh, MD of MPSIDC Chandramauli Shukla, and other officers will leave for Davos on Sunday.

Yadav will leave for Davos on January 20. The ACS of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Neeraj Mandloi, and the secretary, Ilaiyaraj T, will accompany him.

Yadav’s trip to Davos got delayed because of the BJP’s national president’s election. The state’s Industries Department will give a presentation about the possibilities of setting up industrial units in MP.

According to sources, the state government may ink some pacts at Davos. The government’s Davos agenda includes proposals, like MoUs with the Adani Group in the energy and renewable energy sector and with Morena Power Distribution.

The proposal also consists of collaboration in defence production with Adani Defence, allocation of industrial land to Switzerland's Shivag AG, a strategic logistics hub with DP World (UAE), and the setting up of a Centre of Excellence in Bhopal by Sanofi of France.

Another proposal to be put up by the state in the World Economic Forum includes setting up a Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution (CFIR) in Madhya Pradesh in collaboration with the World Economic Forum.