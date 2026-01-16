Bhopal News: Woman Tortures Toddler, Brands Her With Hot Iron Over Illicit Relationship | Representation Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman subjected her three-year-old daughter to torture and burnt her with a hot electric iron over her extra marital affair.

The woman was so obsessed with her illicit relationship that she had started considering her daughter as a burden and even to kill her. Shahjahanabad police have registered a case against the woman and her paramour following a complaint by the child’s maternal grandmother. Further action is underway, officials said.

According to the complainant Kiran Paswan, her daughter Kajal Paswan locked herself and her daughter Priya in a room on January 12. Kajal tortured and burned her daughter with hot electric iron on her right leg, neck and even close to her eye.

The child screamed but her mother showed no mercy. The girl was rescued after family members broke open the locked room and rushed her to Hamidia Hospital where doctors confirmed burn marks and signs of physical assault.

Kiran informed police that Kajal was married to Tejas Porwal of Kota in 2019 and the couple had two daughters Avi and Priya. However, in 2025, she allegedly developed a relationship with a neighbour, Vijay Bhalse. Despite repeated counselling by family members, and being sent back to her husband’s home, Kajal allegedly continued her extra marital affair and twice left home with her younger daughter Priya.

The family even registered an FIR against Bhalse and brought Kajal back home. She was currently living at her parents' home.

In-charge at Shahjahanabad police station UPS Chauhan said a case has been registered against Kajal and Bhalse, and further investigation is underway.

Child allegedly left unclothed in biting cold

Kajal’s mother claimed that she considered her child a burden and often beat her, left her without clothes in cold weather, and even attempted to strangle her. She allegedly threatened family members over the phone, saying she would kill the child if she was not taken away.

It is also alleged that Bhalse tried to get CCTV cameras in the area switched off and later threatened and assaulted the grandmother and other family members.