MP News: Out To Graze Cattle, 75-Year-Old Man Killed By Bear In Shahdol

MP News: 75-Year-Old Man Died In Bear Attack In shahdol | Representative Image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A 75-year-old man lost his life after a bear attacked him in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol.

The elderly man had gone to graze his cattle when a bear pounced on him in the forest range. The accident happened near the Kunuk River in the Gohparu forest range.

South divisional forest officer Shraddha Pendre reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

According to the divisional forest officer's report, 75-year-old Chetan Prasad, a resident of Shahdol district who had gone to graze his cattles in the Gohparu forest range, was killed by a bear.

Continuous movement of bears has been observed in the Jaitpur Keshwahi area. They are roaming in residential areas in search of food.

Several videos have surfaced showing bears carrying food items from a cargo vehicle into the forest.

Compensation for death in wild animal attack raised to Rs 8 lakh

The state government, two years ago, increased the compensation for the deaths caused by wild animal attacks from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

70-yo attacked by wild animal in Sheopur

A similar case was reported in Sheopur a few days ago, where a 70-year-old farmer was attacked by a wild animal. Lakkhu Ram Rathore, a resident of Vijaypur, died tragically after in the wild animal attack on his farm late Sunday night. The incident occurred in the pond area near Makhana Ka Pura, a location known for the movement of wild animals.

Tiger injured villager in buffer area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Another case of wild attack was reported a few days ago on Dec 30, 2025, where a three-year-old tiger injured a villager before entering a house in Choti Beldi village, near the Panpatha buffer area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, on Monday. The tiger was later rescued and taken to the Baheraha enclosure of the reserve.

An officer from the Panpatha range told Free Press that the tiger was first spotted in a field around 9 am.