Leopard Attack In Shahapur Sparks Panic After Cow Killed, Highlighting Rising Man–Animal Conflict In Thane District

Thane: A leopard attack in Shahapur taluka has once again brought the growing man–animal conflict into sharp focus. A cow was killed after being mauled by a leopard on the night of January 2 near Pachghar–Rasalpada Math in the Dolkhamb division, triggering fear and panic among villagers.

Cow Belonged to Local Farmer, Leopard Fled Into Forest Area

The animal belonged to farmer Bhau Godambe, a resident of the Gunde–Dehane gram panchayat area. According to locals, the leopard sneaked into the cattle shed under the cover of darkness and attacked the cow, killing it on the spot before fleeing into the nearby forested patch.

On January 3 morning, Forest Guard Desale and his team visited the site, carried out a panchnama of the carcass, and warned residents to remain alert, especially during night hours.

Forest Records Reveal High Leopard Concentration in Dolkhamb Region

Forest department records show that Shahapur taluka has 15 to 16 identified leopards, of which the highest concentration is in the Dolkhamb region. Areas such as Ghatghar hydel project (Chondhe), Ajobadevi temple zone, Banjara Wheel (Kathorepada), Belavali, Gunde, Washala, Kothare and Sathgaon together are believed to host nine to ten leopards.

Wildlife trackers say these big cats follow traditional forest corridors while moving in search of prey. During the sugarcane harvesting season, they migrate towards higher forested zones. Once harvesting ends, they usually return via Ghatghar, Kasara and Murbad routes, re-entering Shahapur’s rural and semi-urban belts — often dangerously close to human settlements.

Speculation Over Release of Rescued Leopards Remains Unverified

There is also local speculation that some leopards, earlier kept at the Junnar rescue centre near Pune, may have been released in or around Shahapur after behavioural conditioning. However, the local forest department says it has no concrete evidence to confirm these claims. What is beyond doubt, officials admit, is that rapid construction and infrastructure projects — both government and private — are eating into forest areas. With shrinking habitats and depleted prey bases, leopards are being forced to move towards villages, farms and cattle sheds in search of food.

While leopards are a crucial part of the ecological food chain, the growing overlap between their territory and human habitation has made Shahapur one of the most sensitive wildlife–human conflict zones in Thane district. Alarmingly, sources say that despite the rising leopard population, the forest department does not have a dedicated rescue team or adequate equipment in Shahapur to deal with emergencies such as livestock kills, leopard sightings inside villages, or potential human attacks. The death of yet another animal has once again raised uncomfortable questions about wildlife management, human safety and forest conservation and whether the system is equipped to prevent the next tragedy, which might not spare a human life.

