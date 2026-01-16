Bhopal News: Pushed During Scuffle, Toll Plaza Staff Run Over By Truck | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident at Phanda Toll plaza, a toll employee lost life as he was run over by a truck after being pushed by his colleague on the road during a scuffle late Thursday night.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Vijay Mewada (48), a resident of Sehore. He used to work at Phanda Toll plaza. Police investigations revealed that at 11.30 pm, an argument broke out between Vijay and his colleague Raman Kumar over some issue.

It is alleged that the issue escalated and the duo physically assaulted each other. During the scuffle, Raman Kumar pushed Vijay causing him to fall on the road. At that moment, a speeding truck passing from the road ran over Vijay killing him on the spot.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem. Based on eyewitness statements, including that of supervisor Rakesh Purohit and after reviewing CCTV footage installed at the toll plaza, police have registered a case against Raman Kumar. Police officials said efforts are currently underway to arrest the accused.