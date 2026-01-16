 Bhopal News: Pushed During Scuffle, Toll Plaza Staff Run Over By Truck
Bhopal News: Pushed During Scuffle, Toll Plaza Staff Run Over By Truck

A toll plaza employee was killed at Phanda toll plaza late Thursday night after being pushed onto the road during a scuffle with a colleague and run over by a speeding truck. The deceased, Vijay Mewada (48) of Sehore, died on the spot. Police registered a case against the accused colleague based on CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 09:24 PM IST
Bhopal News: Pushed During Scuffle, Toll Plaza Staff Run Over By Truck

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident at Phanda Toll plaza, a toll employee lost life as he was run over by a truck after being pushed by his colleague on the road during a scuffle late Thursday night.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Vijay Mewada (48), a resident of Sehore. He used to work at Phanda Toll plaza. Police investigations revealed that at 11.30 pm, an argument broke out between Vijay and his colleague Raman Kumar over some issue.

It is alleged that the issue escalated and the duo physically assaulted each other. During the scuffle, Raman Kumar pushed Vijay causing him to fall on the road. At that moment, a speeding truck passing from the road ran over Vijay killing him on the spot.

