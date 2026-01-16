MP News: Two Men Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping 15-Year-Old Girl At Knifepoint In Shivpuri; Court Orders ₹10 Lakh Compensation For Victim

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Two men sentenced to life imprisonment after raping a 15-year-old girl in Shivpuri on Friday. The district court has also ordered that the victim be given ₹10 lakh in compensation.

Accused waylaid minor, locked her

According to information, the incident took place in the Kotwali area, on September 16, 2024. The 15-year-old girl was going to a local shop. On the way, she was approached by one of the accused, Nanka, also known as Shoaib Khan, who called her into his lane under the pretext of giving her the items she had gone to buy. When she followed him to his house, another accused, Mohsin Khan, closed the door and blocked her exit.

The victim was then threatened and gang raped by the two. During the incident, a shopkeeper arrived at the scene, which led to a confrontation with Mohsin.

Hearing the commotion, the girl’s mother and brother also rushed to the spot and rescued her from the accused. After returning home, the girl informed her family about the entire incident, following which they filed a report at Kotwali Police Station.

Convicted under POCSO

The police registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. After completing the investigation, the case was submitted to the Third Additional Sessions Court in Shivpuri.

On January 15, 2026, Judge Babita Hora Sharma, serving as Additional Special Judge (POCSO Act), delivered the verdict. She said the crime was very serious and highlighted the importance of ensuring children’s safety in society.

The court sentenced Shoaib Khan to life imprisonment and additional terms under related sections, along with fines. Mohsin Khan also received life imprisonment and was punished under other relevant laws.

In addition to the prison sentences, the court directed that the victim receive ₹10 lakh as compensation, separate from the fines imposed on the accused.

Special Public Prosecutor Pratibha Umreya and ADPO Richa Sharma represented the prosecution in the case.