MP News: 2 Paddy Procurement Agencies Blacklisted For Irregularities In Jabalpur; Procured Poor Quality Crop, Hid Details On Snack Packets

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh):

The district administration has taken strict action over alleged paddy procurement irregularities in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. Two procurement agencies were blacklisted for two years, while employees of three other agencies were issued warnings.

The two agencies were accused of procuring poor qualities of paddy and failed to mention details regarding the procurement on packets of paddy snacks.

According to District Supply Controller Pramod Kumar Mishra, a joint team of officers from the Revenue, Food, Agriculture, and Cooperative departments was formed to investigate the complaints of irregularities in paddy procurement. The District Procurement Committee's decision was based on the report of a joint investigation team.

Non-FAQ Paddy Procured!

The investigation found irregularities at the procurement centre operated by Sanskar Gram Sangathan, Bilha, located at Paras Warehouse, Sahajpur, under Shahpura tehsil, and at the procurement center operated by Aparajita Sankul Stariya Sangathan, Phanwani, located at Sammed Sagar Warehouse, under Sihora tehsil. Consequently, the District Procurement Committee has blacklisted both organizations for two years.

Action was taken against Sanskar Gram Sangathan, Bilha, for procuring non-FAQ (below quality standards) paddy. At the centre operated by Aparajita Sankul Stariya Sangathan, Phanwani, some sacks of paddy were found without the farmer's code and name, and the complaint of underweight sacks was also found to be true.

Two agencies barred from participating in crop procurement

The District Supply Controller stated that these two blacklisted organizations will not be able to participate in procurement activities during the Kharif marketing years 2026-27 and 2027-28, and the Rabi marketing years 2026-27 and 2027-28. In addition, a 10 percent deduction has been decided from the commission payable to these two organizations. Furthermore, due to irregularities committed by the surveyor at the procurement center of Aparajita Sankul Stariya Sangathan, a 2 percent deduction will also be made from the commission of the survey agency, R.B. Associates.

Besides this, organisations where minor irregularities were found wre issued a warning. These include Jeevan Jyoti Gram Sangathan, Majhgawan, working at Dwarkadheesh Warehouse in Sihora tehsil; Janshakti Sankul Sangathan, Kushner, working at Shri Raj Warehouse Hathna in Panagar tehsil; and Panchsheel Gram Sangathan, Amgawan, working at Vidit Agro Park in Sihora tehsil. The administration has clarified that strict monitoring and action will continue to be taken to ensure transparency in paddy procurement.