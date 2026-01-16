MP News: 'RSS Na Hota To Hindu Na Bachta,' Pandit Dhirendra Shastri Sparks Controversy -- VIDEO

MP News: 'RSS Na Hota To Itna Bhi Hindu Na Bachta,' Says Dhirendra Krishna Shastri In Chhatarpur -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham’s famous kathavachak Dhirendra Krishna Shastri sparked a controversy, with yet another strong remarks for Hindus, during conference held in Chhatarpur of Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking at the event organised at Badamalehra on the occasion of the RSS centenary year, he said that if the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had not existed in India, Hindu society would not have survived today.

He said, “Til jab tak alag-alag rehti hai, tab tak keval til kehlati hai…jab wo gud ke sath mil jati hai tab laddoo ban jati hai….Hindu samaj jab tak alag-alag rahega, tab tak keval ek jati kehlayegi….jab hindu samaj ekjut ho jayega to Bharat Hindu rashtra kehlayega….(Sesame seeds remain just seeds until they are mixed with jaggery to make a sweet. Similarly, Hindu society will remain divided until all Hindus come together to form a Hindu nation).”

“Bharat me agar Swayam Sevak Sangh na hota to itna bhi Hindu na bacha hota….(Had RSS not existed in India, Hindus would have completely vanished.)”

‘Rise above caste division’

Referring to the alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, Shastri warned that similar conditions could arise in India if Hindus do not remain united.

He urged followers of Sanatan Dharma to rise above caste divisions and stand together. Thousands of devotees and members of Hindu organisations were present at the conference.

Earlier in the day, Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri also inaugurated the Sundarkand Office set up by the Bageshwar Dham Seva Samiti in Chhatarpur district headquarters.

Addressing the gathering, he said the office has been established to promote and spread Sanatan Dharma.

He also announced that a mass marriage ceremony will be organised at Bageshwar Dham on February 15.

Saints, seers, ascetics and NRI citizens from India and abroad are expected to participate. Shastri said the event will be open to all, and people from across the country are welcome to take part.