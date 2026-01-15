 MP News: It Won’t Easy To Give 50% Rebate On Road Tax At Trade Fairs; Government Puts Conditions, And Vehicle Sellers Must Have Trade Licences
MP News: It Won’t Easy To Give 50% Rebate On Road Tax At Trade Fairs; Government Puts Conditions, And Vehicle Sellers Must Have Trade Licences

The state government has imposed strict conditions on the 50% road tax rebate at Gwalior and Ujjain trade fairs. Only licensed dealers selling vehicles at fair sites will be eligible. Geo-tagging and on-site engine and chassis verification have been made mandatory to curb misuse after last year’s Rs 220 crore revenue loss.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 09:46 PM IST
MP News: It Won’t Easy To Give 50% Rebate On Road Tax At Trade Fairs; Government Puts Conditions, And Vehicle Sellers Must Have Trade Licences | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It will not be easy for the government to give 50% of rebate on road tax in Gwalior and Ujjain trade fairs. The state governments has put certain conditions on the road tax discount. The rebate will be given only if these conditions are fulfilled.

Until now, the car dealers were giving a huge road tax rebate to the customers by selling vehicles in any city of the state by getting those vehicles registered in the Gwalior and Ujjain trade fairs.

But this time, the dealers must have a trade licence for setting up stalls at the trade fairs. If a vehicle is purchased from a licence holder’s shop, the customer will get the road tax rebate.

A photograph of the vehicle with a geo-tagging should be uploaded. After the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicles are scratched at the fair site, its geo-tagging will also be done, so that the vehicles sold outside the fairs do not get any road tax rebate.

The transport department incurred a loss of Rs 220 crore on the vehicles sold at the trade fairs last year. The loss may shoot up to Rs 250 crore. The new conditions have been put on the road tax rebate to reduce the amount of loss.

Because the transport department has incurred a heavy loss, several ministers are against giving road tax rebate this time. The pressure from the Scindia camp has forced the government to allow road tax rebate.

