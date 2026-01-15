MP News: It Won’t Easy To Give 50% Rebate On Road Tax At Trade Fairs; Government Puts Conditions, And Vehicle Sellers Must Have Trade Licences | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It will not be easy for the government to give 50% of rebate on road tax in Gwalior and Ujjain trade fairs. The state governments has put certain conditions on the road tax discount. The rebate will be given only if these conditions are fulfilled.

Until now, the car dealers were giving a huge road tax rebate to the customers by selling vehicles in any city of the state by getting those vehicles registered in the Gwalior and Ujjain trade fairs.

But this time, the dealers must have a trade licence for setting up stalls at the trade fairs. If a vehicle is purchased from a licence holder’s shop, the customer will get the road tax rebate.

A photograph of the vehicle with a geo-tagging should be uploaded. After the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicles are scratched at the fair site, its geo-tagging will also be done, so that the vehicles sold outside the fairs do not get any road tax rebate.

The transport department incurred a loss of Rs 220 crore on the vehicles sold at the trade fairs last year. The loss may shoot up to Rs 250 crore. The new conditions have been put on the road tax rebate to reduce the amount of loss.

Because the transport department has incurred a heavy loss, several ministers are against giving road tax rebate this time. The pressure from the Scindia camp has forced the government to allow road tax rebate.