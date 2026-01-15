 MP News: State To Bring AI Policy Soon, Says CM Mohan Yadav; Shadyantra Prevails Over Yantra, Tantra, And Mantra
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday announced that Madhya Pradesh will soon introduce its own AI policy, stressing AI’s role in governance and social transformation. Speaking at an AI Impact conference, he warned that “Shadyantra” (conspiracy) often overrides Yantra, Mantra and Tantra. The event also saw the launch of MP’s space tech initiative and signing of seven AI-sector MoUs.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 09:14 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said AI has the power to revolutionise society, and the state government will soon bring its own AI policy. Yadav made the statement during the inauguration of a conference on AI Impact in Bhopal on Thursday.

The government is using AI to frame policies in various departments, Yadav said, adding that the state will work on a mission mode over AI in the coming days.

Even the AI Apps have to sweat it out to make a difference between intelligence and conscience, Yadav said. According to Yadav, there are three types of intelligences: Yantrik (mechanical), Mantrik (chanting hymns), and Tantrik (witchcraft).

The world is involved in Mantra, Tantra, and Yantra, Yadav said, adding that there is another Tantra called Shadyantra (conspiracy), which prevails over three other Tantras.

‘‘Shatyandra, or conspiracy, prevails over everything in the current situation,’’ Yadav said.

According to Yadav, efforts should be made so that AI does not kill the natural ability of humans. The Chief Minister, who also launched the MP’s space tech on the occasion, said the tech would help the state in the emerging space science.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain said the future research would be based on innovation and knowledge.

India got global recognition through UPI, and AI will be an important tool for good governance and financial development, he said.

According to the Additional Chief Secretary, Sanjay Dubey, AI is not only an important technology, but it has also become the government’s main strength. The government will cooperate with start-ups, industries, and educational institutions, he said.

The chief executive officer of India AI, Abhishek Singh, said the AI data laboratory was being set up. Thirty AI data laboratories will be set up in MP, he said.

Seven MoUs were signed in the AI sector on the occasion. MoUs have been signed with Answer Foundation, CEEDW, Google, NESCOM, AISECT, and Bhagini

