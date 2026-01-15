 MP News: MP Regional AI Impact Conference Organised In Bhopal, MP Space Technology Policy Launched -- VIDEO
The Madhya Pradesh Regional AI Impact Conference 2026 was held in Bhopal, where the MP Space Technology Policy was launched. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the state’s cultural legacy and stressed using AI for public welfare across departments. He presented an AI governance roadmap focused on data integration, infrastructure upgrades and data-driven decision-making.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Regional AI Impact Conference 2026 was organised in the state capital Bhopal on Thursday, where MP Space Technology Policy was launched.

Addressing the event, CM Mohan Yadav hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contributions and said, “Gyan ki baat karun to…humare liye Krishna Bhagwan ka gyan arjan karne ka Sandipani Aashram ka sthan bhi Madhya Pradesh me hai aur Sharkaracharya ka dhyan ka kendra bhi Omkareshwar me hai, ye hamare liye saubhgya ki baat hai….(When we speak of knowledge, it is a matter of pride for us that the place where Lord Krishna acquired knowledge, Sandipani Ashram, is in Madhya Pradesh, and the centre of meditation of Adi Shankaracharya is also at Omkareshwar. This is truly a matter of great fortune for us.)”

Abhi hum buddhi or vivek ka bhi antar karne jayenge to AI or jitne aapne app bataye unko pasina aa jayega….Lekin in sansadhano ke balbute par jo behtar se behtar ho sakte hai jo hamare hi sansadhno se hamare dhyan me aata hai…Hum apne AI ka upyog jankalyankari yojnao ke liye karen, sabhi vibhagon ke liye kare, sabhi vibhagon ke liye kare…(If we go into the difference between intelligence and wisdom, even AI and all the applications you mentioned would break into a sweat. But using these tools, we can achieve the best possible outcomes based on our own resources and understanding. We should use AI for public welfare schemes and apply it across all departments.)”

Chief Minister Yadav also presented the roadmap for “AI Efficient Government and Economic Change” at the conference, which was organised by the Science and Technology Department in association with the India AI Mission.

Project’s aim 

As per the roadmap, Madhya Pradesh is improving its data systems to support the use of artificial intelligence in government work. The state is upgrading its State Data Centre, combining data from different departments, and using satellite, GIS and drone data for better planning and monitoring.

In the future, the government plans to create reliable and secure datasets for AI use, encourage data-based decision-making, set data standards, and allow controlled access to data for startups and researchers.

Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Abhishek Singh and IIT Indore Director Suhas S. Joshi attended the conference, which was also addressed by Chief Secretary Anurag Jain.

