 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Enjoys 'Chai Ki Chuski' At Local Shop In Ujjain; Offers Prayers With Wife At Devguru Brihaspati Temple-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: CM Mohan Yadav Enjoys 'Chai Ki Chuski' At Local Shop In Ujjain; Offers Prayers With Wife At Devguru Brihaspati Temple-- VIDEO

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Enjoys 'Chai Ki Chuski' At Local Shop In Ujjain; Offers Prayers With Wife At Devguru Brihaspati Temple-- VIDEO

A video from Ujjain shows Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav having tea at a local shop near Telivada Chowraha and interacting with residents. He insisted on paying the shopkeeper despite refusal. Earlier on Makar Sankranti, he visited Shri Devguru Brihaspati Temple with his wife and offered prayers to Lord Mahadev.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced on social media showing Chief Minister Mohan Yadav having tea at a local tea shop in Ujjain on Thursday.

In the video from the tea shop near Telivada Chowraha, Dr. Yadav can be seen interacting with local residents, asking about their daily lives, and sharing light moments with them. He also interacted with the tea shop owner and asked about his health and business.

After finishing the tea, Dr. Yadav offered to pay the shopkeeper. The shopkeeper politely refused and said, “Aaj nahi.” Smiling, the Chief Minister replied, “Arre, aaj to lena hi hai,” and happily gave the money.

Watch the video below :

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Polling Briefly Disrupted In Panvel As BJP & MVA Workers Clash Over Alleged Duplicate Voting
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Polling Briefly Disrupted In Panvel As BJP & MVA Workers Clash Over Alleged Duplicate Voting
Is Hardik Pandya Injured Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Viral Video Sparks Speculation
Is Hardik Pandya Injured Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Viral Video Sparks Speculation
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav, Raj Thackeray Cast Votes With Families; Raise Questions Over Poll Process Amid Glitches
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav, Raj Thackeray Cast Votes With Families; Raise Questions Over Poll Process Amid Glitches
ED Alleges Mamata Took Away 'Indiscriminating' Material, Snatched Official's Phone; CM Questions Timing Of I-PAC Raids - DETAILS
ED Alleges Mamata Took Away 'Indiscriminating' Material, Snatched Official's Phone; CM Questions Timing Of I-PAC Raids - DETAILS

Earlier, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, he along with his wife, visited the Shri Devguru Brihaspati Temple in Ujjain. The couple offered prayers to Lord Mahadev and performed worship together. Temple priests conducted the rituals, and several devotees were present during the visit.

Watch video :

This is not the first time

This is not the first time Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has been seen sharing such moments with the public. Earlier, during extreme summer heat in Neemuch district, the Chief Minister stopped at a local lassi shop and enjoyed a chilled glass of lassi with party workers.

He later shared the moment on his official X handle, calling it a perfect way to beat the heat with close companions and traditional refreshment.

During bypoll campaigning in Sheopur, Yadav was spotted enjoying gujiyas and jalebis at a local shop in Karahal town. BJP candidate from Vijaypur constituency Ramnivas Rawat accompanied him during the campaign.

He later posted a video showing them enjoying the sweets while interacting with people on the streets.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Unveils 10 Key Farmer Initiatives For Year 2026, Calls It A Historic Year...
article-image

Through such moments, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav continues to present an image of a leader who connects easily with the public, whether by sharing tea in winter, lassi in summer, or local sweets during campaigns.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Enjoys 'Chai Ki Chuski' At Local Shop In Ujjain; Offers Prayers With Wife At...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Enjoys 'Chai Ki Chuski' At Local Shop In Ujjain; Offers Prayers With Wife At...
Indore News: Yuvraj Yeshwantrao Holkar Visits Varanasi, Meets Officials & Demands Inquiry Into...
Indore News: Yuvraj Yeshwantrao Holkar Visits Varanasi, Meets Officials & Demands Inquiry Into...
Indore News: IIT-Indore Students Excel At Inter-IIT Technical, Sports & Cultural Meets
Indore News: IIT-Indore Students Excel At Inter-IIT Technical, Sports & Cultural Meets
Indore News: Chinese Manjha Injures Four, One Critical
Indore News: Chinese Manjha Injures Four, One Critical
Madhya Pradesh January 15, 2026, Weather Update: State Continues To Shiver As Cold Mornings, Nights...
Madhya Pradesh January 15, 2026, Weather Update: State Continues To Shiver As Cold Mornings, Nights...