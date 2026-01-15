MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Enjoys 'Chai Ki Chuski' At Local Shop In Ujjain; Offers Prayers With Wife At Devguru Brihaspati Temple-- VIDEO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced on social media showing Chief Minister Mohan Yadav having tea at a local tea shop in Ujjain on Thursday.

In the video from the tea shop near Telivada Chowraha, Dr. Yadav can be seen interacting with local residents, asking about their daily lives, and sharing light moments with them. He also interacted with the tea shop owner and asked about his health and business.

After finishing the tea, Dr. Yadav offered to pay the shopkeeper. The shopkeeper politely refused and said, “Aaj nahi.” Smiling, the Chief Minister replied, “Arre, aaj to lena hi hai,” and happily gave the money.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Sips Tea At Local Tea Shop After Offering Prayers At Shri Devguru Brihaspati Temple In Ujjain #MPNews @DrMohanYadav51 pic.twitter.com/1wKSbdg9h9 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 15, 2026

Earlier, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, he along with his wife, visited the Shri Devguru Brihaspati Temple in Ujjain. The couple offered prayers to Lord Mahadev and performed worship together. Temple priests conducted the rituals, and several devotees were present during the visit.

Watch video :

आज उज्जैन के श्री देवगुरु बृहस्पति मंदिर में देवाधिदेव महादेव का सपत्नीक दर्शन-पूजन कर सभी के कल्याण की कामना की।



हर हर महादेव! pic.twitter.com/KpXL33Cgbq — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) January 15, 2026

This is not the first time

This is not the first time Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has been seen sharing such moments with the public. Earlier, during extreme summer heat in Neemuch district, the Chief Minister stopped at a local lassi shop and enjoyed a chilled glass of lassi with party workers.

He later shared the moment on his official X handle, calling it a perfect way to beat the heat with close companions and traditional refreshment.

During bypoll campaigning in Sheopur, Yadav was spotted enjoying gujiyas and jalebis at a local shop in Karahal town. BJP candidate from Vijaypur constituency Ramnivas Rawat accompanied him during the campaign.

He later posted a video showing them enjoying the sweets while interacting with people on the streets.

Through such moments, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav continues to present an image of a leader who connects easily with the public, whether by sharing tea in winter, lassi in summer, or local sweets during campaigns.