 Madhya Pradesh January 15, 2026, Weather Update: State Continues To Shiver As Cold Mornings, Nights Persist; Slight Daytime Relief Expected
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh January 15, 2026, Weather Update: State Continues To Shiver As Cold Mornings, Nights Persist; Slight Daytime Relief Expected

Madhya Pradesh January 15, 2026, Weather Update: State Continues To Shiver As Cold Mornings, Nights Persist; Slight Daytime Relief Expected

Madhya Pradesh is experiencing cold mornings and nights, with slight relief during sunny afternoons. Day temperatures have increased by 1–2°C in cities like Bhopal and Indore, while nights remain chilly, especially in Gwalior and Pachmarhi. Fog may appear in mornings. Cold conditions are expected to continue for the next few days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 10:38 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh is currently showing a mix of cold mornings, cool afternoons, and chilly nights.

Most parts of the state are experiencing clear skies and dry weather, with no major rainfall activity at present. However, cold winds and low temperatures are still affecting daily life, especially during early morning and night hours.

Weather Forecast

According to the weather forecast, cold weather is likely to continue for the next few days. There may be light fog in the mornings in several districts. No major rain is expected immediately, but weather conditions may change in the coming days.

FPJ Shorts
Biocon Raises ₹4,150 Crore Via QIP, To Buy Viatris Stake In Biocon Biologics
Biocon Raises ₹4,150 Crore Via QIP, To Buy Viatris Stake In Biocon Biologics
Palghar: 24-Year-Old Woman Loses ₹1.41 Lakh To Fake Religious Ritual Scam Found On Instagram
Palghar: 24-Year-Old Woman Loses ₹1.41 Lakh To Fake Religious Ritual Scam Found On Instagram
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Confusion Over Mobile Phone Rules Creates Chaos At Polling Booths
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Confusion Over Mobile Phone Rules Creates Chaos At Polling Booths
Watch: Shashi Tharoor's Dance To Taylor Swift's 'Fate Of Ophelia' Goes Viral: Netizens Say, 'Your Gen Z Manager Deserves A Raise'
Watch: Shashi Tharoor's Dance To Taylor Swift's 'Fate Of Ophelia' Goes Viral: Netizens Say, 'Your Gen Z Manager Deserves A Raise'

Overall, people across Madhya Pradesh are getting some relief during the daytime due to sunshine, but cold nights and mornings are still causing discomfort. Citizens are advised to stay warm, especially children and the elderly, and plan outdoor activities after the temperature rises during the day.

Condition in different cities

The day in Bhopal started with a temperature of around 15°C, while the afternoon temperature is reaching nearly 24–25°C. At night, the temperature is dropping to about 13–14°C. Compared to the past two days, the day temperature has increased by nearly 2°C, bringing some relief in the afternoon. Still, mornings remain cold, and people are stepping out in warm clothes.

The minimum temperature in Indore in the morning was around 14°C, while the maximum temperature during the day is staying close to 26°C. The day temperature has gone up by around 1–2°C, making the afternoons pleasant. However, the night temperature remains low, and residents say cold is still felt strongly in the early hours.

Read Also
Makar Sankranti 2026: Here's How You Can Balance Your Planets With Simple Donations
article-image

The situation is colder in Gwalior, where the morning temperature was recorded near 13°C, and the daytime temperature reached around 21–22°C. The night temperature has dropped to 10–11°C, which is 1°C lower than earlier, increasing the feeling of cold. Many people there are avoiding early morning travel due to the chill.

Read Also
Makar Sankranti 2026 Meets Ekadashi: Avoid Staple Khichdi Or Not? Check Out Here
article-image

The temperature in Jabalpur ranged between 14°C in the morning and 23°C in the afternoon. There has been a slight rise of about 1°C in the daytime temperature, but nights remain cold. People say fog is also reducing visibility in some nearby areas during the early hours.

Hill and forest areas like Pachmarhi, the temperature is even lower. Night temperatures have fallen to around 12°C, making these regions colder than the plains. People here are facing stronger cold conditions, especially after sunset.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh January 15, 2026, Weather Update: State Continues To Shiver As Cold Mornings, Nights...
Madhya Pradesh January 15, 2026, Weather Update: State Continues To Shiver As Cold Mornings, Nights...
Bhopal News: Online Betting Racket Busted, 2 Held
Bhopal News: Online Betting Racket Busted, 2 Held
Bhopal News: City's Slaughterhouse Row Deepens; MiC Turned 1-Year Extension Into 20-Year Contract,...
Bhopal News: City's Slaughterhouse Row Deepens; MiC Turned 1-Year Extension Into 20-Year Contract,...
MP SpaceTech Policy: R&D Centre In Ujjain For Astrophysics, Space Sciences
MP SpaceTech Policy: R&D Centre In Ujjain For Astrophysics, Space Sciences
Bhopal News: Special Investigation Team Formed For Detailed Probe Into Banned Meat
Bhopal News: Special Investigation Team Formed For Detailed Probe Into Banned Meat