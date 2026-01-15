Madhya Pradesh January 15, 2026, Weather Update: State Continues To Shiver As Cold Mornings, Nights Persist; Slight Daytime Relief Expected

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh is currently showing a mix of cold mornings, cool afternoons, and chilly nights.

Most parts of the state are experiencing clear skies and dry weather, with no major rainfall activity at present. However, cold winds and low temperatures are still affecting daily life, especially during early morning and night hours.

Weather Forecast

According to the weather forecast, cold weather is likely to continue for the next few days. There may be light fog in the mornings in several districts. No major rain is expected immediately, but weather conditions may change in the coming days.

Overall, people across Madhya Pradesh are getting some relief during the daytime due to sunshine, but cold nights and mornings are still causing discomfort. Citizens are advised to stay warm, especially children and the elderly, and plan outdoor activities after the temperature rises during the day.

Condition in different cities

The day in Bhopal started with a temperature of around 15°C, while the afternoon temperature is reaching nearly 24–25°C. At night, the temperature is dropping to about 13–14°C. Compared to the past two days, the day temperature has increased by nearly 2°C, bringing some relief in the afternoon. Still, mornings remain cold, and people are stepping out in warm clothes.

The minimum temperature in Indore in the morning was around 14°C, while the maximum temperature during the day is staying close to 26°C. The day temperature has gone up by around 1–2°C, making the afternoons pleasant. However, the night temperature remains low, and residents say cold is still felt strongly in the early hours.

The situation is colder in Gwalior, where the morning temperature was recorded near 13°C, and the daytime temperature reached around 21–22°C. The night temperature has dropped to 10–11°C, which is 1°C lower than earlier, increasing the feeling of cold. Many people there are avoiding early morning travel due to the chill.

The temperature in Jabalpur ranged between 14°C in the morning and 23°C in the afternoon. There has been a slight rise of about 1°C in the daytime temperature, but nights remain cold. People say fog is also reducing visibility in some nearby areas during the early hours.

Hill and forest areas like Pachmarhi, the temperature is even lower. Night temperatures have fallen to around 12°C, making these regions colder than the plains. People here are facing stronger cold conditions, especially after sunset.