 Indore News: IIT-Indore Students Excel At Inter-IIT Technical, Sports & Cultural Meets
Students of IIT Indore delivered a strong all-round performance at national-level Inter-IIT technical, sports and cultural events. The institute secured third place at the Inter-IIT Tech Meet, recorded notable finishes in sports including badminton, volleyball and chess, and won gold in the Fashion Show at the Cultural Meet, reflecting growing excellence beyond academics.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 12:16 PM IST
Indore News: IIT Indore Students Excel At Inter-IIT Technical, Sports & Cultural Meets | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore have put up an all-round performance at national-level Inter-IIT events, excelling in technical, sports and cultural competitions held across the country.

Inter-IIT Tech Meet 14.0

At the Inter-IIT Tech Meet 14.0, hosted by IIT Patna, IIT Indore secured an overall third position among 23 IITs. 

The students won several gold, silver and bronze medals across different categories, including high-, mid-, low- and no-preparation problem statements. 

In the 58th Inter-IIT Sports Meet 2025, held across IIT Hyderabad, IIT Madras and IIT Tirupati, IIT Indore students delivered commendable performances in multiple sports. 

The Women’s Badminton and Volleyball team stood 4th among all IITs, and the Chess team also secured 4th place against strong opponents. 

The Men’s Football team reached quarterfinals. The institute also showed steady improvement in cricket, athletics, basketball, squash, tennis, table tennis and weightlifting.

Inter-IIT Cultural Meet 8.0

At the Inter-IIT Cultural Meet 8.0, hosted by IIT Kanpur, IIT Indore sent its largest cultural contingent of 174 students. 

The students participated in a wide range of categories, including performing arts, digital arts, fine arts, literary events, fashion and culinary arts. 

IIT Indore won a gold award in the Fashion Show, however, the overall ranking is yet to be announced.

IT Indore Director speaks

Speaking on the achievements, IIT Indore Director Prof. Suhas Joshi said the strong performances reflect the institute’s focus on overall student development. He said facilities such as the Institute’s Maker Space have played an important role by giving students access to advanced tools, prototyping facilities and a space to experiment and innovate.

Dean of Student Affairs Prof. Amod Umarikar said the steady improvement across Inter-IIT events shows the growing maturity of IIT Indore’s student ecosystem. 

He added that the mentoring and preparation helped students perform well across technical, sports and cultural fields.

