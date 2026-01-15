 MP News: Panic Grips Neemuch As Guillain-Barré Syndrome Outbreak Claims 2 Minor's Lives, Admin On High Alert
Manasa town in Neemuch is on high alert after a Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak left two children dead—15-year-old Sonu Soni and 6-year-old Keshav Detwal—and six others under 20 hospitalised in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Indore. Door-to-door surveys are underway, while experts from Neemuch Medical College and Bhopal investigate.

Thursday, January 15, 2026
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Manasa town in Neemuch district is grappling with an outbreak of the Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), with over 10 confirmed cases and two deaths linked to the disease reported since Tuesday. 

According to reports, the deceased were identified as Sonu Soni (15) and Keshav Detwal (6). Six other GBS patients, all under 20 years of age, are currently hospitalised and are receiving treatment at different hospitals in Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Indore. Of the 10 reported cases, two have already recovered and been discharged. 

District collector Himanshu Chandra clarified that water samples collected from across the district have passed safety tests, confirming that there were no sanitation-related issues. He said that door-to-door surveys are being conducted to detect potential GBS cases and health teams remain on high alert. He added that out of total 10 cases reported from Manasa, two have been recovered and discharged. 

SDM Kiran Anjana and local health officials are closely monitoring the situation.

A team of specialists from Neemuch Medical College is investigating the outbreak, while an expert team from Bhopal will soon arrive to conduct a detailed examination, officials said. At present, all families of suspected patients are being screened to prevent further spread.

In 2025, multiple GBS cases were reported in Mandsaur and contaminated water was suspected to be a contributing factor. However, the precise cause of the syndrome is still uncertain.

Drawing parallels from a major GBS outbreak in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune in 2024–25, which affected hundreds, experts advised authorities to remain vigilant.

MLA Madhav Maru, municipal council representative Ajay Tiwari and other local leaders urged residents not to blindly trust rumors and strictly follow administrative instructions.

According to the  administration, continuous medical monitoring, awareness campaigns and precautionary measures are being taken to curtail the situation.

