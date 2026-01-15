 Bhopal News: High-Profile Youths Landing In Drug Trafficking Syndicates
Arrests over the past year reveal a worrying trend of high-profile youths in Bhopal being drawn into drug trafficking networks. From addiction, they graduate to peddling, targeting elite circles. The arrest of school manager Abaan Shakeel, linked to MD supply chains and other high-profile accused, highlights how syndicates exploit influence, money and social access to expand drug networks.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: High-Profile Youths Landing In Drug Trafficking Syndicates | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A series of arrests for the past one year has indicated that high profile youths are increasingly being linked to drug trafficking networks in Bhopal. They are not only falling prey to drug addiction but are also found involved in drug trafficking.

After the cases involving DJ Yaseen Machhli and Aksa Khan, the arrest of school manager Abaan Shakeel in Indore has emerged as the third major case.

Police investigations revealed that drug syndicates were targeting youths from influential families to increase their supply for making more money.

The latest case came to light after Abaan Shakeel was arrested by a joint team of Indore Crime Branch and Kanadiya police. The cops claimed his SUV was intercepted on Tuesday and Abaan was found in possession of 5.5 grams of MD drugs. Further questioning revealed that he was linked to a bigger drug network and had come to supply MD to some people.

Aban runs a school and cricket academy in Koh-e-Fiza area and belongs to a renowned family.

However, police claimed that he was an addict and deeply involved in drug trafficking.

According to police, Shakeel procured MD drugs from local peddlers and supplied them to select pubs and lounges in Indore. His clients reportedly included high-profile youths. Investigators claimed he sold MD drugs at around Rs 10,000 per gram and himself made deliveries in his SUV.

Shakeel confessed that he initially started consuming drugs while working out at gyms, believing that they would make workouts easier. He lived in a bungalow near Saifia College ground where luxury vehicles were often seen parked.

Links with high profile woman drug trafficker

Police investigation has allegedly revealed Abaan s links with Aksa Khan, who was arrested by Tila Jamalpura police in November with 9 grams of MD drugs.

Police said Aksa worked as a peddler for Shakeel. Her father is known to have run a sports academy, adding to the high-profile nature of the case. Meanwhile, the Bhopal Crime Branch has also begun an internal probe to establish if Abaan was linked to DJ Yaseen who is presently in jail. Yaseen also belonged to an influential family but was found running a big gang.

From addiction to trafficking

The Crime Branch officials said youths from influential families often first fell prey to drug addiction. Later, high-profile drug dealers lured them with money and social influence, persuading them to recruit other youths from similar backgrounds. This created a chain in which members of elite families became trapped, both as consumers and as links in the trafficking network.

