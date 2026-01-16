India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore Glows Up In Blue As Team India Lands To A Roaring Welcome |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The City of Holkars turned into a sea of blue on Thursday as Team India and New Zealand players touched down at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport, greeted by thousands of cheering fans who lined the streets all the way to the team hotel.

With the series tantalisingly poised, Indore is ready to transform into a cricketing melting pot this weekend.

HEROES' WELCOME

Fans waving flags, holding posters, and chanting names created a festive caravan from the tarmac to the team hotel. The roar was especially loud for local favourites and series stars, setting the tone for what promises to be a blockbuster Sunday at the Holkar Stadium—a venue known for its batting-friendly pitch and electric atmosphere.

PRE-MATCH PREP

The teams are expected to hit the ground for practice sessions to acclimatise to the conditions. Holkar Stadium, with its short boundaries and flat track, has historically been a run-fest—a fact not lost on batsmen from both sides.

With series stands one-all, Team India aiming to win the series here at Holkar Stadium, which is happy hunting ground for Team India.