 India VS New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore's Holkar Stadium Gears Up For Rohit-Kohli's Legendary Showdown On Jan 18; But Who Else Will Make It To Squad?
Indore is set for a cricketing spectacle as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli gear up to face New Zealand in the ODI at Holkar Stadium on January 18, 2026. Fans eagerly await their magic on the field. Student concession tickets go live December 31 at 11 AM online, while general ticket prices range from Rs 800 to Rs 7,000 across various stands.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore's Holkar Stadium Set to Roar For Ro-Ko's Legendary Showdown |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cricket is no less than a religion in India, and Indore is geared up for a historic spectacle in India vs New Zealand's 3rd ODI on January 18, 2026, at Holkar Stadium.

The spotlight is firmly on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two maestros of the game whose existence has crafted India’s cricketing history for the last decade.

The veteran duo of Ro-Ko, widely regarded as among India’s greatest ODI batters, will be spotted together on the green fields of Holkar Stadium. The duo have together delivered countless memorable innings over their careers. Their presence on the ground is all ready to cheer up Indore's cricket fever.

India VS New Zealand 3rd ODI In Indore On Jan 18-- Student Concession Tickets To Go Live On Dec 31;...
article-image

Run fest against Proteas

Their last appearance in ODI format came in the series against South Africa, where Kohli smashed 674 runs in the entire series while maintaining an average of 56.16. Kohli scored two back-to-back tons against the Proteas. Meanwhile, Rohit too had a memorable series against South Africa, where he scored a half century in the starter match and finished the series with 75 runs in the third ODI against South Africa. The series against South Africa was a run fest for the duo.

Last ODI game in Indore

While neither has formally retired, both players are now focused primarily on the 50‑over format and domestic cricket to stay match‑fit. Their appearances in the upcoming Indore ODI could mark one of their final appearances in Indore.

Previous performances at Holkar

Indore has a special string attached to both the players. Rohit has knocked a century on this specific ground while maintaining an average of 44 at the venue. While Kohli too has played few innings at Holkar Stadium while maintaining a decent average of 33 on this ground.

Ro-Ko Supremacy! Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Secure Dominant 1-2 Position In ICC Men's ODI Batting...
article-image

For many local fans, seeing Rohit and Kohli in action again in Indore would be a special moment. The match is expected to draw a massive crowd, and this match will be a fitting tribute to two legends whose careers have inspired millions across India.

Squad announcement pending

While BCCI has announced a full squad for the scheduled T20I fixtures, the ODI squad is yet to be named. According to insider reports, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are likely to miss the upcoming ODI fixtures. Injured captain Shubhman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer are set to return to the squad after their injury recovery. Iyer, who ruptured his spleen while taking a catch during the Sydney ODI in September, was seen practicing in nets ahead of the game.

