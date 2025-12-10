Ro-Ko Supremacy! Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Secure Dominant 1-2 Position In ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings

Image: BCCI/X

Virat Kohli’s remarkable run of form in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa has brought him roaring back into the top tier of world cricket. Scoring a superb 302 runs across the three-match contest, Kohli dominated the Proteas attack with the control, intensity and hunger that have long defined his career. His consistency throughout the series, highlighted by fluent strokeplay and ice-cold composure in run-building phases, has now propelled him to No. 2 in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Rankings.

This surge places Kohli directly behind India’s limited-overs star player Rohit Sharma, who continues to hold the No. 1 position. Together, the duo once again stand as the world’s top two ODI batters, an image reminiscent of India’s most dominant white-ball years. Their combined presence at the summit underscores India’s formidable batting strength heading into a crucial phase of international cricket, with major tournaments approaching and key bilateral series lined up.

Kohli’s return to the No. 2 spot is not just a reflection of his scoring volume but also of the stability he brings to India’s ODI structure. His ability to adapt to different match situations and build long, match-defining innings proved invaluable against South Africa, reaffirming him as one of the era’s most reliable and influential players. For Rohit, maintaining the No. 1 ranking further cements his reputation as an elite opener whose blend of effortless timing and big-match temperament continues to set the global standard.

With India’s two modern batting giants sitting atop the rankings once again, the team carries both momentum and confidence into the months ahead. Their joint dominance symbolizes not just individual excellence but also the backbone of India’s ODI ambitions, a partnership built on experience, class and the unending pursuit of greatness.

Video: Virat Kohli's Playful 'Slap' Threat To Kuldeep Yadav Goes Viral During IND Vs SA 3rd ODI

Cricket fans were treated to not just top-class bowling but a moment of pure comedy during the third ODI between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam, when Virat Kohli jokingly threatened a slap on teammate Kuldeep Yadav after a DRS appeal, leaving former captain Rohit Sharma in stitches.

The comic drama unfolded during South Africa’s innings when Kuldeep, convinced he had trapped a batter LBW, persistently pleaded for a DRS review from stand-in skipper KL Rahul. However, both Rohit and Virat were skeptical, Rohit waved the appeal down, while Kohli humorously mimicked a slap, clearly poking fun at the over-enthusiastic appeal.

Despite the humour, the seriousness of the moment was not lost. Kuldeep went on to deliver an impactful spell, finishing with 4 wickets, helping bowl South Africa out for 270. Supported by fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna, the bowling attack turned the game around.

India then chased down the target with ease, signing off the match and series with a comprehensive nine-wicket win and clinching the series 2–1. The sequence, from Kuldeep’s animated appeals to Kohli’s mock reprimand, captured more than just sporting spirit. It highlighted the camaraderie within the Indian camp, the youthful exuberance of bowlers like Kuldeep, and the seasoned wisdom (and humor) of senior players like Rohit and Kohli.