Akshaye Khanna Viral Entry- Saina Nehwal Joins Social Media Trend With Unexpected Guest Cameo | WATCH | Instagram @nehwalsaina

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal has jumped onto one of the internet’s latest viral trends, recreating Akshaye Khanna’s much-talked-about entry scene from the film Dhurandhar. The video, filmed at a railway station during her Europe tour, shows Saina dancing to the viral FA9LA track while waiting for a train to Rome. However, what truly delighted the internet was the unexpected cameo that appears midway through the clip, her father joining in with his own dance moves.

Saina shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “When ur #akshaykhanna #fan and papa is #vinodkhanna fan." The wholesome father-daughter moment quickly caught the attention of fans and celebrities alike, adding a refreshing twist to a trend largely dominated by recreations and dramatic edits.

WATCH VIDEO:

The origin of the trend traces back to actor Akshaye Khanna’s effortlessly stylish entry scene from Dhurandhar, which has taken social media by storm. Clips of his slow-motion walk, paired with the FA9LA soundtrack, have exploded across platforms, with users obsessing over the actor’s magnetic screen presence and smooth aura. Creators from all over are recreating the entry in their own style, helping the trend gain rapid momentum.

Saina Nehwal, who is currently vacationing across Europe with her father, has been sharing glimpses from her trip, but this reel has easily become one of her most popular. Fans praised her playful side and loved seeing her father enjoying the moment just as much.

The video has since gone viral across Instagram and other platforms, making Saina one of the latest celebrities to join the Akshaye Khanna trend, that too with her father.