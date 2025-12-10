Punjab Couple Disappears After Winning Lottery Worth ₹1.5 Cr Over Safety Concerns, Police Assures Protection | X @princesinghrk

A surprising incident has surfaced from Punjab’s Faridkot district, where a couple who won ₹1.5 crore in the Punjab State Lottery reportedly fled their home out of fear of being robbed. The winners, Naseeb Kaur and her husband Ram Singh, are daily-wage farm labourers from Saideke village. Their lives changed overnight after purchasing a ₹200 lottery ticket that hit the top prize.

However, instead of celebrating, the couple was soon gripped by panic. As word of their massive lottery win spread rapidly through the village, the couple became increasingly anxious that they might be targeted by robbers or criminals seeking ransom. The sudden attention, frequent visitors, and constant buzz in the locality only added to their fear.

Concerned for their safety and that of their family, the couple took a drastic step as they locked their house, switched off their phones, and quietly moved to an undisclosed location. Their disappearance soon caught the attention of the authorities.

On Tuesday, the Faridkot police traced the situation and assured the couple that they had nothing to fear. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tarlochan Singh stated that the police have personally reached out and guaranteed full security. He emphasized that the department is committed to protecting the public and ensuring the couple’s safety after their sudden windfall.

The DSP stated, "We came to know only today that a lady named Naseeb Kaur had bought a lottery ticket worth Rs 200 about 15-20 days ago, in which she won a prize of Rs 1.5 crore. The family expressed fear that someone might harm them or demand ransom due to their sudden fortune."

While winning a lottery is often seen as a moment of joy, for this couple, it briefly became a source of fear, until the police stepped in to provide reassurance.