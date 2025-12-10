'Is This Allowed?': Tamil Nadu Woman Shares Her 'Shady' Rapido Ride Experience As Driver Allowed Another Man To Join Them Mid-Ride | Reddit @EuphoricStore9488

A 23-year-old woman from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has sparked an online discussion on safety in app-based auto services by Rapido after sharing her unsettling ride experience on Reddit. The woman posted that her auto driver unexpectedly allowed another man, apparently his friend, to join the ride midway, without seeking her permission.

According to her account, she had booked an auto through Rapido, and the driver arrived at her residential society to pick her up. The ride began normally, but as soon as they reached the main road, another man who seemed to be waiting for the auto climbed into the front seat next to the driver. The woman said the two appeared to know each other well, chatted throughout the journey, and did not interact with her, but the situation made her extremely uncomfortable.

TAKE A LOOK:

She shared a picture from inside the auto, showing her seated in the passenger area while the driver and his friend sat together in the front. In her post, she wrote that although the men did not threaten or disturb her, she remained highly alert for the entire duration of the ride. She refrained from using earphones, stayed vigilant, and kept assessing the situation.

She wrote, "Is this a normal thing? Is it allowed by law to do this? They were so smooth about it, as if everything was normal, but his waiting on the main road to be picked up seemed a little shady for me."

She questioned whether such practices were legal or commonly allowed and asked Reddit users if she should file a complaint with Rapido. The incident has since led to discussions about passenger safety, consent, and the responsibilities of drivers.