At Just 1 Year 9 Months Of Age, Ratnagiri’s Veda Sarfare Becomes Youngest Swimmer To Complete 100 Metres; Enters India Book of Records | Videos

Instagram/veda_sarfare_official

Ratnagiri: In a major achievement, one-year-old Veda Paresh Sarfare from Ratnagiri has secured a place in the India Book of Records and become the youngest child to swim 100 metres. According to the confirmation email from the India Book of Records, she completed 100 metres (four laps) at the municipal swimming pool in Ratnagiri in just 10 minutes and 8 seconds. She is just 1 year, 9 months and 10 days old.

The India Book of Records officially recognised her achievement, calling it a remarkable milestone for someone so young. In a mail sent by the India Book of Records on November 25, it mentioned that "Veda has become the youngest to swim 100 meters. The record for swimming 100 metres was set by Veda Paresh Sarfare, born on January 22, 2024, of Ratnagiri. She swam 100 metres (4 laps) across the length of a swimming pool measuring 25 metres * 22 metres in 10 minutes and 8 seconds at the municipal swimming pool.

On her official Instagram page, several videos of her swimming have been shared, where the little one is seen confidently diving into the pool and completing laps with ease.

Meanwhile, in November 2025, a 10-year-old Aanvi Shailesh Suvarna from Dombivali completed an open-water sea swim of 17 kilometres from Atal Setu to the Gateway of India, a feat that places her among the youngest swimmers in India to accomplish such a challenging long-distance sea route. What made this achievement even more extraordinary was that she completed it on her 10th birthday.

Aanvi began her remarkable journey at 2:26 AM from Atal Setu and touched the final marker at the iconic Gateway of India at 5:11 AM, completing the tough open-sea route in an impressive 2 hours and 44 minutes.

Before that, in August 2025, a 16-year-old Mantra Mangesh Kurhe, a student of Father Agnel Junior College, Vashi, and a swimmer at the Navi Mumbai Sports Association (NMSA), secured first place in the 2 km Oceanman international swimming competition held recently in Malaysia.

Competing in the 12 to 19 age group, Mantra completed the race in an impressive time of 36 minutes and 23 seconds, outpacing hundreds of swimmers from around the world. Her stellar performance earned her not only the top position in her category but also the championship trophy for being the fastest female swimmer across all age groups in the 2 km category.

