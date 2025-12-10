 Lionel Messi In Mumbai: Exclusive FIFA 2022 World Cup Memorabilia Reportedly Set For Auction During 'GOAT India Tour' Event
Lionel Messi In Mumbai: Exclusive FIFA 2022 World Cup Memorabilia Reportedly Set For Auction During 'GOAT India Tour' Event

Argentina star Lionel Messi will reportedly bring FIFA 2022 World Cup memorabilia to Mumbai for a charity auction on December 14, 2025. Organisers confirmed the items will be auctioned during a philanthropic fashion show featuring Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo De Paul. This event aims to raise funds, offering a rare connection to football history.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
Image: Lionel Messi/Instagram

When Lionel Messi arrives in Mumbai for the G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025, the city will not only welcome a global football icon but also the rarest treasures connected to Argentina’s historic 2022 World Cup triumph. Organisers have requested the superstar to bring select memorabilia from the unforgettable Qatar campaign, items that could transform a glamorous evening into one of the most meaningful charity events India has witnessed.

The tour’s promoter, Satadru Dutta, confirmed that the memorabilia will be auctioned during a special philanthropic fashion show on December 14. Far from being just a celebrity showcase, the night has been designed “for a cause”, with Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo De Paul headlining a 45-minute fashion segment. Their presence alone has generated international buzz, but the possibility of Messi’s World Cup artefacts appearing in India has elevated the event to a new level of cultural significance.

Any object tied to the 2022 World Cup, whether signed gear, training accessories, or personal match items, carries enormous emotional weight. For fans, these are symbols of Messi’s crowning achievement, the moment he lifted the trophy that cemented his status among the greatest footballers of all time. Their appearance in Mumbai, even briefly, is expected to draw intense interest from collectors, philanthropists, and celebrities eager to contribute while securing a piece of football history.

For India, December 14 will mark more than just Messi’s appearance on a runway. It will be the rare moment when the magic of the 2022 World Cup is transported directly to Mumbai: offering fans, celebrities, and philanthropists an intimate connection to one of sport’s greatest stories. And if Messi’s memorabilia does go under the hammer, it may well become the highlight of a night where the legacy of Qatar 2022 continues its journey of inspiring the world.

'GOAT India Tour 2025': When & Where Did Lionel Messi Previously Play In Front Of Indian Fans?

Excitement is surging across India as football legend Lionel Messi prepares to land in Mumbai later this month for the grand “GOAT India Tour 2025.” The Argentine icon is scheduled to make a special appearance at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium on December 14. The tour also includes stops in Kolkata, Hyderabad and New Delhi, giving fans nationwide the rare chance to witness the legend up close.

The last time Messi visited India was in 2011, when, as then‑Barcelona star and then part of the Argentina national team, he played in a friendly match against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. That match, which saw a packed stadium of passionate fans, remains etched in memory for many Indian football enthusiasts.

This December’s visit marks Messi’s return after a gap of 14 years. The 2025 tour isn’t limited to a single match, it’s being billed as a full‑fledged celebration of football, culture and fan engagement. Across cities, fans can expect concerts, meet‑and‑greet sessions, youth football clinics, workshops, and other events blending Indian and Argentine flavour.

For many in India, this is more than a sporting visit, it’s a long‑awaited moment to reconnect with a global icon whose 2011 appearance left an indelible mark. As Messi prepares to touch down on December 13–14, anticipation is building to relive old memories and create new ones.

