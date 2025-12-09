'GOAT India Tour 2025': Uppal Stadium Gearing Up To Host Lionel Messi Vs Revanth Reddy Football Match On December 13

Uppal Stadium Gearing Up To Host Lionel Messi Vs Revanth Reddy Football Match On December 13 | X

Hyderabad, December 09: Excitement is brewing among the football fans in the country ahead of the global icon Lionel Messi's visit to India for the GOAT India Tour 2025. Preparations are in full swing to welcome the football star in Hyderabad's Uppal Stadium for the football match between Lionel Messi and Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy on Saturday (December 13).

Earlier, cricket fans were not allowed inside the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal for the final rounds of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 championship on Monday (December 07).

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) announced that spectators were barred from the game on December 7 strictly due to security reasons. The decision came as the stadium is being prepared for football legend Lionel Messi's grand show.

The security officials claimed that the stadium needs to be fully secured ahead off Messi's arrival in Hyderabad. He is scheduled to reach the city on December 13, after attending a similar event in Kolkata.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka along with IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu reviewed the security arrangements and the other preparations for the event at the Uppal Stadium.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association also urged the fans and media to cooperate with the directives to ensure the smooth conduct of the major event.

Messi’s India Tour: What to Expect

1. Messi arrives in Hyderabad on December 13 after completing an event in Kolkata.

2. He is expected to participate in a special exhibition match at Uppal Stadium.

3. Teams will include young talent from academies and Social Welfare Residential Schools.

4. Messi and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the match, wearing Jersey No. 10 and No. 9, respectively.

5. The event aims to promote football culture and inspire young athletes in Telangana.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his excitement on social media, saying "I look forward to welcoming and hosting G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi in #Hyderabad on December 13. It is an exciting moment for our city and for every football fan who has dreamt of seeing a legend like you on our soil. Hyderabad is ready to host him with warmth, pride and the spirit that defines our people."