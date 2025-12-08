Lionel Messi In Mumbai 2025: Additional Tickets Still Available For December 14 Event At Wankhede Stadium – Price Range Between ₹7670 To ₹14750; Check Full Details

Image: Lionel Messi/Instagram/X

Excitement is surging across India as football legend Lionel Messi prepares to land in Mumbai for the grand “GOAT India Tour 2025.” The Argentine icon is scheduled to make a special appearance at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on December 14, an event that has already drawn massive nationwide attention. In a welcome development for fans, organisers have announced the release of additional tickets, providing fresh opportunities for those who missed out during the initial rush.

The newly opened ticket slots have eased some of the frustration among supporters, many of whom struggled to secure seats when the first phase of sales sold out within minutes. These additional tickets are now available across multiple categories, catering to a broader segment of fans eager to witness Messi live. The price range for the December 14 event extends from ₹7670 to ₹14750, offering various options depending on seating preference and viewing experience.

Organisers anticipate this new inventory will also vanish swiftly, given the unprecedented interest surrounding Messi’s visit. The Wankhede Stadium, known for hosting historic cricketing moments, is now set for a rare transformation as it welcomes one of the greatest footballers in history. With the event date drawing closer and demand showing no signs of slowing, fans are advised to act quickly to secure their place for what promises to be an unforgettable evening in Mumbai's sporting history.

Visit the Official Ticket Platform

Fans can book their tickets through district.in or by downloading the District App on their smartphones. This is the only verified and authorised ticketing partner for the Lionel Messi Mumbai event.

Avoid using third-party links or unverified social media pages, as several fake websites and resale scams are already circulating online.

Lionel Messi's Mumbai Event Date, Time and Venue

The Mumbai event will be held at Wankhede Stadium. The event is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST on December 14, 2025, and is expected to run till 8 PM IST at night.