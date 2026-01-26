Not Joking! Fans To Witness 2 India Vs Pakistan Clashes On February 15; First In ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Check Other Fixture

Fans To Witness 2 India Vs Pakistan Clashes On February 15 | File Image

Mumbai, January 25: Indian cricket fans are up for a rare treat of high-octane action on February 15 as India and Pakistan will face each other twice on the same day. Yes, we are not joking, both teams will clash with each in two different tournaments. The first India vs Pakistan match will take place on February 15 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Read on to find out the details about the other clash.

Details About Other Fixture

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has officially announced the schedule for the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. It is a newly rebranded cricket tournament which was earlier known as the Emerging Asia Cup. The competition will be played in the T20 format and will be hosted in Thailand's Bangkok from February 13 to February 22.

Young Indian Women's Cricket Team will clash with their arch-rival Pakistan on February 15. Yes, exactly on the same day when the men's team will face Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. This co-incidence has sparked extreme excitement among the cricketing fans across the world.

Details About The Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

The tournament is designed to give the young women cricketers a platform for international exposure and also help to bridge the gap between the domestic and senior international cricket.

Indian Fixtures In The Tournament

India A will face UAE in their opening game of the tournament on Friday (February 13). India A will face Pakistan in their second game on Sunday (February 15) and the third match against Nepal on Tuesday (February 17). Semi-Finals will be held on February 20 and the finals will take place on February 22.

Participating Teams and Group Division

The tournament will feature eight teams, including:

Full-member "A" teams:

India A

Pakistan A

Sri Lanka A

Bangladesh A

Associate teams:

UAE

Nepal

Malaysia

Thailand

The teams are divided into two groups:

Group A

India A

Pakistan A

UAE

Nepal

Group B

Bangladesh A

Sri Lanka A

Malaysia

Thailand

Format, Qualification Rules and Match Count

1. The competition will include 15 matches in total.

2. Each team will play three group matches

3. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals

4. Semi-finals: February 20

5. Final: February 22

India's Strong T20 World Cup Record Against Pakistan

India hold a dominant record against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cups as India has won seven out of the eight matches played between them between 2007 and 2024. Pakistan won their only game against India in the tournament during the 2021 edition of World Cup.

India will play against Pakistan for the first time after the Asia Cup 2025 Finals which has spiked the excitement for the clash among the fans on both sides of the border.

February 15 definitely promises to be a blockbuster day of cricket mixed with rivalry and emotions.