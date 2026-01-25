 Sportvot x FPJ: Prerana Smruti Chashak 2026 Kicks Off In Mumbai With Dominant Kabaddi Wins
In the opening match, Young Maratha delivered a dominant performance to defeat Utkarsh by 30–14, controlling the game with effective raids and solid defence.

Updated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
The Prerana Smruti Chashak 2026 kabaddi tournament is being held from 24th to 26th January 2026 at Vile Parle, Mumbai. The event features strong local teams and is witnessing high-intensity matches, showcasing skill, strength, and competitive spirit throughout the tournament.

The second match saw Gaav Devi register a convincing 24–6 victory over Young Maharashtra, maintaining superiority throughout the contest.

Parle continued the strong run of results with a commanding 24–6 win against Shivmudra, displaying disciplined all-round play.

In a one-sided encounter, Vijay Sports outclassed Poinsur with a massive 28–4 victory, marking one of the most dominant performances of the day.

The fifth match turned into a thrilling contest as Gaav Devi and Young Maratha played out an evenly fought 19–19 draw, with neither side able to gain the upper hand.

The final match of the day saw Ashvamath edge past Gaav Devi in a closely contested encounter, securing a 20–17 win to conclude an action-packed day of kabaddi.

https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_694e229824aa9a0001131a76

