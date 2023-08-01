'Sharm Kar Le Bumrah Bolkar Tumne Mera Meme Banaya': Team India Fans Excited As Fast Bowler Set For International Return

Jasprit Bumrah. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India have received a massive boost ahead of the 2023 World Cup on home soil as Jasprit Bumrah has returned from a long-standing injury. The right-arm speedster has been named captain for the T20I series against Ireland, starting on August 18th. Hence, the fans feel his comeback will massively lift the Indian side.

Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022 when he played the 3rd T20I against Australia in the three-game series. The 29-year-old's back injury ruled him out of the subsequent 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, followed by the home Test series against Pat Cummins and co. Bumrah also went on to miss IPL 2023 entirely and the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah has captained India once:

The Ahmedabad-born cricketer proved his fitness recently as he bowled 10 overs in full tilt at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru against Mumbai's batters. It's worth noting that the right-arm paceman has previously captained the Indian team when they took on England at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Nevertheless, the BCCI has named a second-string squad to face the Irishmen, with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli preparing for the 2023 Asia Cup. Injured right-arm seamer Prasidh Krishna has also returned to the fold after a lengthy period on the sidelines. All three matches will be hosted by Malahide in Dublin.

Here's how Team India fans reacted on Jasprit Bumrah's return to the Indian side:

