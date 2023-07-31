 WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Back In Action, Bowls 10 Overs At Full Tilt vs Mumbai Batters At NCA
Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022 due to a stress fracture injury on his back.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
There is good news in store for Indian cricket fans as Jasprit Bumrah has started to bowl at full tilt at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru where he was undergoing rehabilitation for his back injury.

Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022 due to a stress fracture injury on his back.

He made a comeback in the Indian team during the T20I series against Australia but the move to fast track his return backfire as his injury worsened after that series.

He missed the T20 World Cup 2022, home Test series against Australia, IPL 2023, and the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final.

Since then, Bumrah has been working to regain full fitness at the NCA. The 29-year-old was seen bowling against young Mumbai batters during an intra-squad practice match.

Bumrah bowled his full quote of 10 overs in two spells and returned figures of 1 for 34 with two maidens. He bowled a wide variety of deliveries and also swung the ball outside off stump.

Bumrah's comeback likely in Ireland

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah recently hinted at Bumrah's international return, saying that he might be included in the T20I squad for the series in Ireland.

"Bumrah is totally fit, and he may go to Ireland," Shah said last week.

Team India is scheduled to play a series of three T20 internationals against Ireland in Dublin on August 18, 20 and 23 before they travel to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2023 where they will open their campaign against Pakistan in Kandy on September 2.

